Happy New Year 2023: 4 Easy Party Foods To Ace Your NYE

Lets face it, having everyone over is a great concept but if you don't plan your meal and snacks, you have not planned a party but scheduled a meeting. This New Year's Eve, when you have all your loved ones around you and ready to reign in the New Years, don't let "What should I serve for a party?" Be a question on your mind.

We are here to take the stress out of hosting with four simple and hit recipients to win over your guests. We spoke to four chefs from trendy restaurants in the metro city of Mumbai and here are their recipes and suggestions to help you step away from the kitchen once the party starts and spend time with the people you invited over.

1. Snacks: Gingerbread cookies

For some light snacks Chef Apla Pereira from Toujours, Mumbai shared the recipient for his hit Gingerbread cookies. While everyone tickles into the party, place these savory bites on a tray. So your guests can have something to munch on while

Ingredients

Butter – 200g

Light Brown Sugar – 200g

Caster Sugar – 60g

Gingerbread Spice – 10g (ginger powder, cinnamon powder, allspice, cloves and nutmeg)

Eggs – 50g (about 1 egg)

Milk – 15ml

All- purpose flour – 400g

Baking Powder – 6g

Preparation Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius In a large bowl, soften the butter, add both the sugars and gingerbread spice and cream together. Add the egg and milk and combine completely. Sift in the flour and baking powder, mix till just combined. Do not overmix. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured table top and roll it out till it is 3mm thick. Use your cookie cutters to cut shapes into the dough. Bake the cookies at 180 degrees celsius for 7-8 mins

2. Appetisers: Christmas Tree Pizza

Chef Sunil Singh from the Blue Bop Café, Mumbai has the ultimate party dish with a quirky twist. No party is complete without pizza. The simple brand of bread and cheese with delicious sauce is always relished.

ngredients:

Pizza dough

San marzano tomato sauce

Cherry tomatoes

Black olives

Imported mozzarella cheese

Sauteed spinach

Ricotta cheese

Preparation Method:

Roll pizza dough in a round shape and cut into tree shape. Add pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and bake for 2 minutes. Remove and add spinach, cherry tomatoes and olives. Bake for another 4 minutes till it turns golden color and crispy. Remove and add ricotta cheese evenly. Cut it into pieces and serve hot on a pizza board.

3. Meal: Yangnyeom Chicken

Chef James Baika from the Pink Wasabi, Mumbai has the perfect main course for your guests, Yangnyeom Chicken. This delectable meal is perfect to tie you meal together. The proper before serving is simple and hassle free. A good way to ensure you as the host are equally part of the conversation at the table.

Ingredients:

Rotisserie Chicken

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons rotisserie chicken seasoning

1 tablespoon ground gochujang (Korean red paste) 2 whole chicken

Fry batter

1 cup cornstarch

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper 1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt Oil, for deep fry

Yangnyeom Sauce

4 cup gochujang

4 cup ketchup

2 cup gochujang

1 cup cola

1 cup corn syrup

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup sriracha

1⁄2 cup white vinegar

2 tablespoons of red chili pepper flakes 2 tablespoons ground gochugaru

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Whisk together gochujang, ketchup, sugar, cola, corn syrup, soy sauce, sriracha, vinegar, chile flakes, gochugaru, granulated garlic and minced garlic in a large bowl.

Preparation Method:Yangnyeom Sauce

For the rotisserie chicken

Combine salt, rotisserie chicken seasoning and gochugaru in a bowl. Sprinkle all over the chickens, then refrigerate for 24 hours. Preheat the oven to 520 degrees F. Roast chicken for 2 hours, let cool for 1 hour. For the fry batter: Meanwhile, whisk together the cornstarch, flour, baking powder, garlic powder, pepper, salt and 2 1⁄2 cups of water in a bowl until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cut each whole chicken into 10 to 12 pieces. Lightly coat with fry batter. Preheat oil to 325 degrees F in a deep- fryer. Deep fry chicken until crispy, about 3 minutes. Preheat a pan or wok with 24 ounces Yangnyeom Sauce until the sauce is heated, then gently toss the chicken in the wok until all pieces are covered with sauce.

4. Dessert : Rocky Road Brownies

Rachel Goenka the founder & chef at The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai has the perfect, sinful dessert, Rocky Road Brownies. All good meals need the perfect end. These brownies, with simple ingredients are loved by many and need no prep before serving. A sweet note to end the night on.

Ingredients:

½ cup (113g) butter, melted then cooled

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

⅓ cup (40g) unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

½ cup (64g) all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup mini marshmallows

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 cup chocolate chips

Preparation Method: