As the actress shared an emotional post on her social media while celebrating her decade-long ride as a Bollywood star, with multiple superhit films and more than 25 brand endorsements in her kitty, we look at five interesting points to encapsulate the journey of Kiara Advani.

Though in most of the celebrity interviews that come out in the media, the audience gets to hear more of their struggle story than the actual work they have done, it is refreshing to see how actress Kiara Advani only remained focused on her work. She delivered some of the highest-grossing films; she proved her versatility with each character she played on screen and the brand she promoted. Making her debut in Bollywood with the film Fugly in 2014, Kiara's journey is the testimony of hard work and constant evolution.

Here we look at five such points to get a deeper insight.

Films that we loved: In the last 10 years, Kiara has appeared in 17 films, including one anthology and a special appearance. Though almost all her films managed to earn well at the box office, the actress got her breakthrough with her performance in the anthology Lust Stories, released in 2018 on Netflix. Her sensitive portrayal of Megha, a housewife with a deprived sexual life, got her a lot of attention. The very next year, she played the female protagonist in the film Kabir Singh, opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film, made under a budget of Rs 60 crore, earned Rs 379 crore at the box office and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The same year, she appeared in another multi-starrer, high-grossing film titled Good Newzz.

Kiara also received a lot of appreciation for playing some of the most complex characters in films like Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the recent past.

Looks that we admired: Though in her initial days, Kiara built the image of a girl next door in most of her films, with the success of Kabir Singh, in which she played the female lead named Preeti, the audience and critics not only praised her acting but also her screen presence and look. In the film, her absolutely no makeup looks and flaunting natural skin were a pleasant surprise.

She continued to impress the audience with her appearance in the film Guilty too, where her wild child look with colored hair, a pierced nose, and a tattooed body became the talk of the town.

Another look of Kiara that was highly appreciated and recreated by many of her fans was Dimple Batra, from the film Shershah. As the story was set in the 1990s, the simplicity of her look with minimal make-up, a small bindi, and long hair added a refreshing touch.

On-screen coupling that we adored: In a decade-long career, Kiara is paired with some of the most-celebrated names in the business, and interestingly, she is accepted by the audience with all of them. Kiara delivered two blockbusters with Kartik Aaryan with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. After acting with Vicky Kaushal in the anthology Lust Stories, the duo appeared again in the film Govinda Naam Mera, and it was a cute pairing that everyone enjoyed. Kiara also acted opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in Laxmii. With Varun Dhawan, her film Jugjugg Jeeyo also earned well at the box office. However, one of the very special films for Kiara and for Bollywood remains M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she shared screen space with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the most interesting facts is that her best on-screen pair is considered to be with Siddharth Malhotra in the film Shershah, and their real-life love story started from there. Eventually, the reel-life lovers became a real-life couple as they got married on February 7, 2023.

Brands that she added value to: celebrity and brand endorsement go hand-in-hand, but when it comes to Kiara, she is the most favorite face for brad across the sectors, be it fashion, cosmetics, fitness, or technology. She is currently endorsing nearly 25 brands, including Myntra Fashion, Mango, Firebolt, Softline, Reliance Trends Footwear, and Mohey, to name a few. She is also promoting personal care products like Tresseme, Lenskart, Stayfree, and Bajaj Hair Oil under the brand Tira.

Besides this, Kiara is also promoting FMCG brands like ITC Charmis, Galaxy (a chocolate brand), Boat, Kimirica, Slice, Drools, Happilo, Cera, Signature blankets, Belora Paris, FairPlay, Senco, Finolex pipes, and Priya gold biscuits, to name a few.

Currently, Kiara is busy finishing the shoot of her ambitious Telugu film with Ram Charan, titled Game Changer. She is reportedly working in the Don franchise film Don 3, alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in the YRF spy universe action film War 2.