How Zee Is Putting Indian Theatre In The Spotlight

This festive season, Zee Theatre is announcing an unprecedented theatre extravaganza for its viewers, every single day. The festival of 30 plays in 30 days is titled as 'Har Din Naya Drama' and will entertain and engage viewers every day at 2 pm and 8 pm on Tata Play Theatre. This is a celebration of the best of classic, contemporary, and clutter-breaking content of India's vast and diverse theatre fraternity. Under this campaign, the viewers will enjoy both old favourites as well brand new, original plays under the 'Blockbuster' and

Zee Theatre presents a new play, everyday.

'Premiere' categories respectively. The 'Weekend Highlights' will focus on stories based on specific themes, or to commemorate special occasions and festivals. This campaign will also be live on other platforms such as Airtel Theatre, Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch.



Talking about 'Har Din Naya Drama', Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer, Special Projects, ZEEL, said, "The idea of '30 days 30 plays' stems from our commitment to offer audiences more of what they want and to give them more value for the time and resources they invest in Zee Theatre. We always strive to make the best of Indian theatre more accessible and to give audiences what they love by enriching and expanding our repertoire. We want to transform the concept of daily entertainment by bringing these masterpieces right into your living room and are proud that viewers will now be able to watch a specially selected teleplay everyday."



The new teleplays under the 'Premiere' category will expand the existing repertoire of over 90 teleplays while under the 'Blockbuster' category, much-loved stories like 'Sir Sir Sarla' and 'Chokher Bali' will be screened. Over the years Zee Theatre has partnered with renowned theatre veterans like Mahesh Dattani, Vijaya Mehta, Lillete Dubey, Atul Kumar, and young stalwarts like Purva Naresh to recreate some of the most celebrated stories across languages and bring them to life on the small screen. This vast library also features well-known actors like Gajraj Rao, Mita Vashishth, Ashutosh Rana, Virendra Saxena, Vikram Gokhale, Mohan Agashe, Nandita Das, Mahira Khan, and Aahana Kumra among others.