Jim Sarb's 4 Favorite Apps

Ever since his debut in Neerja as the terrorist Khalil, actor Jim Sarbh has stunned the audience with his roles and performances. His other work includes, Made in Heaven (2019), Rocket Boys (2019), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and Padmavat (2018) to name a few. Rocket Boys the series starring Jim is now out with a second season that has garnered great buzz. The series follows the story of two scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai who create history for India and pioneered modern Indian aerospace and nuclear technology.

In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was asked what his thought process was while picking characters and biopics to play said, "If a film has been written really well and the character has been well-researched and represented, I imagine it would be a similar experience to play a fictional character with as much weight. But it [playing a character based on someone real] is both easier and more difficult. The easier aspect of it is that there are real references you can look at, there's research you can read about, there are people you can talk to who can share anecdotes about how the person is."

We recently had the opportunity to chat with the actor and ask him what are some of his favorite or most used apps. Sarbh who through his interviews is known for his wit was prompt in listing the following.

1. WhatsApp

Could we even disagree? The instant messaging app has us communicating with our loved ones, colleagues, transacting businesses and so much more in a matter of seconds. Sarbh's reason for the app being the first was, "it's inevitable" and frankly one of the most relatable responses.

2. WeTransfer/Googledrive.

When you look at actors and imagine their lifestyle or even a day in their life it is rare for you to think of images of them paying bills or any administrative and common work at all. So his second app did catch us off guard but was completely understandable when we asked him to send us some images of himself, preferably in high resolution. Sarbh hit the nail with his reasoning for the apps being, "all that pesky hi-res content."

3. The Athletic

The celluloid star shared his love for "good arsenal writing" by James Pearce. The sports news and coverage website is widely loved for its in-depth and long-form style of sports journalism. Pearce is one of the most loved writers who covers the fortunes of Liverpool FC and gives the readers an exciting chronology from the dressing room to the boardroom.

4. Spotify

We, humans, seem to have innate musicality which is the capacity to comprehend and derive pleasure from complex musical patterns. More importantly, the power of music's communication that affects our moods, emotions and mental state is undeniable. Jim Sarbh is not indifferent to the rhythm, he shared how he enjoys, "'blend' playlists" on the widely used, streaming app Spotify.

This list of apps not only gives us an insight into the actor's digital addictions but makes him incredibly relatable and undeniably interesting. Although, he cheekily shared that his responses are "boring but hey, that's life" we could not have asked for a better deal.