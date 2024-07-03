Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who celebrated a decade in Bollywood this year, has been making waves with her stellar performances in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Crew". Recently, she joined instax™ as its Brand Ambassador, endorsing the trendy and fun instax mini SE™. Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm is aiming to press on with double-digit growth across verticals, including camera, printer, and healthcare, in India, its Managing Director in the country Koji Wada shared with the media "India is one of the most important markets for Fujifilm, which has witnessed high growth from its medical business, its mainstay in the country", he said.

During the interaction with the media we asked Sanon how important she considers these endorsements and what is the work that goes behind before associating herself with a new brand? Sanon answered, "I think the first and most important thing that I look for is the brand value, what it stands for, what is the purpose, the quality, you know, of the products." "Of course, when you associate with a brand like Fujifilm, which, you know, I've grown up with this brand around me and it's just a privilege to be associated with a brand that stands for so much quality and just like amazing variety of work that they've been doing actually with the innovation that they come up with, you know, staying connected to the youth as well," she explained.

The actor expressing her excitement for the collaboration shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Instax family. The instax mini SE™ is not just a camera; it's a way to create and cherish memories instantly. I love how it combines style and functionality, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion. Whether you're at a party, traveling, or just hanging out with friends, the instax mini SE™ captures those special moments beautifully. I can't wait for my fans to experience the joy and creativity it brings to photography. It's truly a must-have for anyone who loves capturing life's moments in a fun and unique way."

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, commented, "At FUJIFILM India our constant endeavor is to stand in line with our Group Purpose of "Giving Our World More Smiles." Staying true to our commitment to Value from Innovation, the addition to INSTAX product line and the collaboration with Kriti Sanon marks an exciting chapter for INSTAX. As we progress towards completing 100 years in upcoming decade, we strive to bring products that bring More Smiles. This launch underscores our dedication to bringing innovative and stylish products to the market, and we are thrilled to have unveiled it."