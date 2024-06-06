Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today when the world looks to create relatable content and brands search for a voice that resonates with the heart of Bharat (India), one creator strutted the red carpet donning one of her own handcrafted looks and the confidence to articulate her thoughts despite a language barrier. Uttar Pradesh-born fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made waves on the internet when she wore a bold long pink dress on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Tyagi shared her "dream come true" moment on Instagram.

She disclosed in the post's description that she designed her own dress rather than purchasing it from a designer. As for how the Cannes invite came about, she shared with us, "I received an invitation around 4 months ago, and since then I have been focused on creating my outfit."

She also shared a series of photos showing her walking the prestigious red carpet. She told the media, "The dress was made with 1000 metres of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

She and other successful Indian entertainment makers walked the red carpet together as members of the Brut India Squad. Tyagi has more than a million YouTube subscribers and close to 2.5 million Instagram followers. Her amazing do-it-yourself abilities are well renowned. She has even imitated classic outfits worn by global luminaries over the years. During our chat with Tyagi, the very first question we asked was how her work is widely accepted as it breaks down the barrier of fashion being accessible in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. She shared, " It seems that fashion is often perceived as something exclusively for people living in urban areas. However, if you visit rural areas, you will find people with a great sense of fashion as well."

As the core reason for her virality post-Cannes was wearing her own designs, we were intrigued to know if she believed it was important to have labels or big brands associated with clothes for them to make an impact and look good. Tyagi shared, " It's important to present yourself well and carry yourself confidently." "In whatever you wear. It can be even a simple kurta with jeans but how to carry it matters the most," she emphasised.

The big question on everyone's mind however is, the plan post-cannes? Tyagi said, "My goal is to design something that my audience would love to see me wearing or imagine themselves wearing." As for the pressure on her at the moment she simply stated, "Feeling pressure is real and inevitable. However, I refuse to succumb to pressure and will create something that I truly like." she concluded our conversation by sharing, " I believe there needs to be a shift in the fashion industry towards sustainability. Although this change may take time, it is essential for the environment."