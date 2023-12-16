Netflix Released A Report Of What People Watched For The First Time. This Is What They Found For the first time ever, Netflix released 'What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report', which they shall be releasing twice a year.

For the first time ever, Netflix released 'What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report', which they shall be releasing twice a year. It is a comprehensive report of what people watched on Netflix over a six month period.

In total, the report covers more than 18,000 titles - representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix - and nearly 100 billion hours viewed. Over 60% of Netflix titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on their weekly Top 10 lists. So while this report is broader in scope, the trends reflected in it are very similar to those in the Top 10 lists, including:

1. The strength of returning favorites like Ginny & Georgia, Alice in Borderland, The Marked Heart, Outer Banks, You, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO Kitty and film sequels Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2.

2. The popularity of new series like The Night Agent, The Diplomat, Beef, The Glory, Alpha Males, FUBAR and Fake Profile, which generate huge audiences and fandoms.

3. The size of the audience of their films across every genre including The Mother, Luther: The Fallen Sun, You People, AKA, ¡Que viva México! and Hunger;

4. The enthusiasm for non-English stories, which generated 30% of all viewing.

5. The staying power of titles on Netflix, which extends well beyond their premieres. All Quiet on the Western Front, for example, debuted in October 2022 and generated 80M hours viewed between January and June.

6. The demand for older, licensed titles, which generates tremendous value for our members and for rights holders.

This is a significant step taken by Netflix, which shall give creators and the industry deeper insights into the audiences, and what resonates with them.

As far as India is concerned, Rana Naidu, was the most watched Indian title on the streaming platform in 2023 with 46 million viewing hours. The other Indian titles which followed up were Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (401 rank with 41 million hours) and Mission Majnu (599 rank spot with 31 million hours).
