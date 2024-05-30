As the makers of Kota Factory on Thursday morning, dropped a hint of the release date of its season 3, releasing on Netflix, here we share the upcoming season of much anticipated top five web series and why you have no reason to miss them…

Web series is the paradise of binge watchers. The whole practice of 'Netflix and chill' is such an important part of our lives that most of us became insomniac perhaps because of the same reason; the fun tussle between 'sleep and one more episode'- isconstant for us.

Now that more announcement came in last one week for some of the much awaited new seasons of our favorite web series, here we dive in, and create our watch list with these five shows.

It is interesting to observe how, all these shows, offering different perspectives of lives – broadening our horizon. While Kota Factory tells us why 'taking the first step towards the goal means winning the half of the battle', a show like Criminal Justice, through the character of Madhav Mishra shows us important of being resilient to fight for justice. The Family Man, a spy thriller only amplify our respect towards silent soldiers like Srikant who are risking their lives for the protection of the nation and the story of Mishra Family in Gullak shows the constant changing dynamics and language of parenting as children enter their adulthood.

Here is the watch list

1. Kota Factory Season 3 : The much loved series is releasing on June 20, if we have done the match right, given by our beloved character of the show- Jeetu bhaiya, in the morning. The story of the show revolves around the struggle of Vaibhav Pandey who dreams to get into an IIT by cracking JEE.

The way the show gives us the details of thousands of ITT aspirants, their internal struggle, the business of coaching centers, the harsh reality of the education business, the toxic competitive system that's taking a toll on the mental health of youngsters – and how a mentor like Jeetu Bhaiya is constantly keeping all the students motivated – blows the mind away!

The audience, who binge watched both the season, cannot keep calm for June 20!

The show, featuring Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More in lead role, releasing on Prime Video.

2. Gullak season 4: Though most of the web series in the OTT space are exploring hard hitting stories that are filled with action, thrillers and dark side of the reality, Gullak is one of the much loved stories of Mishra family. This comedy-drama series is the chronicle of middle class life of Santosh and Shanti Mishra played by Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni, along with their teenage sons – Aman and Anand.

As the series progressed in each season, and now it is coming up with it's forth, the trailer has given the glimpse of how each characters have evolved in the upcoming season. Now, the audience can expect a tussle between adulating and parenting, as Aman is doing all things rebellious like a regular boy who is entering his adolescence and growing his beard! How Santosh and Shanti handle the situation maintaining the peace in the household, is worth watch out for!

The show releases on June 7 on SonyLIV.

3. Criminal Justice Season 4: After its back-to-back three successful seasons, Disney + Hotstar announced the fourth season of the much celebrated web series Criminal Justice, with the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra. The show will be produced by Applause Entertainment.

The show is an Indian adaptation of a British show of the same name. It first released on the OTT platform in 2018. Since then, the character of Madhav Mishra, a lawyer, with flawed character in his personal life, became audiences' favorite.

As the announcement came, sharing more details of his character in the show, Pankaj stated, "In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with Criminal Justice. I could not believe how much Madhav's character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own, and every defeat felt like a personal loss. As we bring season 4 of 'Criminal Justice', we delve further into the life of Madhav Mishra and his ability to handle complex cases with such ease and permanence."

Though the release date is yet to be announced, it will be exciting to learn how this time, in the courtroom drama, Mishra ji fights for justice and deals with situation that are extraordinarily complex!

4. The Family Man season 3 :The career and popularity of the veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee has changed completely after the release and the historical success of the Raj & DK directed web series The Family Man. Post its release on Prime Video, netizens and meme creators went crazy with the character of Srikant Tiwari, played by Bajpayee. A perfectly imperfect husband and father, Srikant is one of those inspirational character who silently contributing for the protection of the civilians.

However, what made the show very special is the storytelling that engaged audience of every age group! While a middle-aged man with a well-paid, irritating corporate job can have many Lol moments from the show, the friendship and fights between the siblings – Dhriti and Atharv – are equally relatable.

As Bajpayee posted a picture along with Raj and DK on his Instagram mentioning that the shooting of new season has started, the audience is counting on its release.

The show is also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani in principal characters.

5. Mirzapur Season 3 : The expectation from the third season of Mirzapur is going high as the fans of the show, across the globe has only increased with its each passing season. It is one of the first Indian shows of an OTT platform like Prime Video that explored the crime world of the heartland of our country. The detailed projection of organized crime, the business of firearms, family politics and all things delicious that for any crime-thriller fans – kept the audience glued to the show.

Produced by the Excel Entertainment, the show is starring some of the finest actors of the industry including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Rasika Duggal among others.

Though the release date is yet to be announced by the makers, recently Ali Fazal dropped a hint on social media, during a fan interaction, that Panchayat Season 3 has a clue of its release date!