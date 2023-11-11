'Proton Series' is the latest offering from Salman Khan's 'Being Strong' brand. The brand, which over the years has been followed avidly by fans of the star, is now gearing up for their latest release.

Crafted so that fitness-enthusiasts look forward to it, during the period of November 17 -19, 2023, the brand shall be unveling its new top-of-the-line fitness equipment called 'Proton Series'. The range shall be launched at a an event details of which shall be announced shortly.



The 'Being Strong Proton Series' has upgrades unique to it, with converging axis movements that other fitness gadgets normally dont have. The frame sizes are also different, along with which there are enough protection covers for added safety.



Over the years, Being Strong has established itself in the market by combining aesthetics and ergonomics, while balancing the the purpose and the style of the modern fitness mantra. Salman Khan, founder of the label is upbeat about the latest offering and said, "If there's one piece of fitness equipment that I'm truly excited about today, it's the 'Proton Series' from my brand. It has been developed by top experts and it has unique features that you won't find in any other brand. Check it out, the results are great." Salman's next movie, Tiger 3, is also set to release in theatres.