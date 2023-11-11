Salman Khan's Being Strong Unleashes 'Proton Series' 'Proton Series' is the latest offering from Salman Khan's 'Being Strong' brand. The brand, which over the years has been followed avidly by fans of the star, is now gearing up for their latest release.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salman Khan

'Proton Series' is the latest offering from Salman Khan's 'Being Strong' brand. The brand, which over the years has been followed avidly by fans of the star, is now gearing up for their latest release.

Crafted so that fitness-enthusiasts look forward to it, during the period of November 17 -19, 2023, the brand shall be unveling its new top-of-the-line fitness equipment called 'Proton Series'. The range shall be launched at a an event details of which shall be announced shortly.

The 'Being Strong Proton Series' has upgrades unique to it, with converging axis movements that other fitness gadgets normally dont have. The frame sizes are also different, along with which there are enough protection covers for added safety.

Over the years, Being Strong has established itself in the market by combining aesthetics and ergonomics, while balancing the the purpose and the style of the modern fitness mantra. Salman Khan, founder of the label is upbeat about the latest offering and said, "If there's one piece of fitness equipment that I'm truly excited about today, it's the 'Proton Series' from my brand. It has been developed by top experts and it has unique features that you won't find in any other brand. Check it out, the results are great." Salman's next movie, Tiger 3, is also set to release in theatres.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Celebrities Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

'Let's Punch Today in the Face!' 20 Inspiring Quotes and Sayings That Motivated Successful Entrepreneurs

From the words of Steve Jobs to all-star athletes to fired-up parents, here are quotes and mantras that have helped startup founders stay focused and energized.

By Dan Bova
Branding

20 Ways to Master Your Personal Brand on LinkedIn in 2024 and Beyond

As an active network of over 850 million professionals, LinkedIn is a goldmine for personal branding opportunities, especially for entrepreneurs.

By Vikas Agrawal
Thought Leaders

Master the Stage — 7 Proven Ways to Stand Out As a Public Speaker

How to rise above within a saturated industry and have your voice be heard.

By Jose Flores
Side Hustle

Best 5 Websites for Freelancers to Earn Money Online

As technology continues to advance, the landscape of online freelancing is expected to expand.

By Rohit Mehta
News and Trends

Builder.ai Collaborates With Microsoft To Democratize Software Development

The collaboration will see the two companies collaborate on creating AI powered solutions that empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise

By Teena Jose