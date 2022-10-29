Serial Killers And The Futility Of War: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With last weekend's extended Diwali festivities coming to an end, this weekend you can catch up with the latest series on OTT platforms. With serial killer features being produced like Coke bottles nowadays, there's another one for all of you this time, along with a movie on the First World War, showing us the futility of war.

YouTube A scene from All Quiet On The Western Front

The Good Nurse (Netflix)

A taut thriller based on true events, The Good Nurse is about Amy (Jessica Chastain), a compassionate nurse who suffers from a serious heart condition. With the night shifts at the hospital becoming too much of a workload for her, a new nurse, Charlie (Eddie Redmayne), joins her team to ease the pressure. Working through long nights together, they end up forming a strong friendship and gives Amy the much needed support she was looking for. But things take a strange turn when a series of mysterious patient deaths lead to an investigation, in which Charlie is the main suspect.

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Set in Germany during World War 1 in 1917, the film is about Paul Bäumer, who fakes his age as he wants to serve in the army with his friends. As the war drags on, suffering and fear begin to surround them as they fight to survive, with hardly any experience. This movie, which depicts the futility of war, is an adaptation of the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom (Netflix)

As Netflix takes our obsession with serial killers a notch higher, we see the arrival of the third part of the Indian Predator documentary series, Murder in a Courtroom. This one is about Akku Yadav, a criminal responsible for theft, murders and rapes. As the movement to get him punished grew, the police arrested him, ironically for his own protection. It was during a session in Nagpur's District Court in 2004 that hundreds of women forcefully entered the courtroom and lynched him.