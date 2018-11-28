From suggesting exercise routines to tracking the steps taken, the fitness apps have become the go-to platform for millennials with fitness goals

Having a massive goal ahead with lesser time in hand, every individual, entrepreneur or not, try to utilize most of their capacity to indulge in work activities and distribute the leftover time between family, sleep and digital indulgence, leaving out an important aspect of life unattended. Most people take fitness as the easiest facet to neglect and end up surrounded by a plethora of health issues.

Living in a connected world as we do, it is hard to disconnect ourselves from the tiny devices that are nothing short of mini-computers. 80 per cent of individuals walking on the street, irrespective of their age or background, own a smartphone. While cutting oneself from technology is highly unlikely, leveraging it for the purpose of staying fit seems like a plan.

There are many apps available on Play Store serving various experiences. From suggesting exercise routines to tracking the steps taken and water reminders, the fitness apps have become the go-to platform for millennials who are looking to lose or gain weight, build their muscle or stamina, etc. Check out these digital trainers that can accompany you in your fitness voyage:

Google Fit

Unwilling to pay? This workout tracker by Google uses sensors in users' mobile to record their activities. Not only is the app easy to integrate with Android Wears, but it also works perfectly for home workouts. It tracks your speed, pace and route etc real-time but also allows the users to set different goals.

Nike Training Club

Among the best free fitness apps available online, this workout app by Nike is placed at the top due to its three levels of difficulty. With a full range of focused exercises targeting the users' abs, triceps and shoulders among other body parts, the app covers over 160 free workouts focused on strength, endurance or mobility.

Map My Fitness

As the name suggests, the app maps the users' fitness and activities before calculating a feedback and stats to help them in improving their fitness. Not only does it provide audio feedbacks on every GPS-tracked workout, but it also covers over 600 different types of tracking activities including running, walking, yoga, gym workouts, etc.

Sworkit

While many find the fitness plans provided by their nutritionist more credible, Sworkit lets the users create their own fitness routine. Even if you are missing the gym or yoga class, the custom workout option guides you through a variety of exercises and plans.

Aaptiv

Despite being paid, Aaptiv has earned itself nearly 200,000 paying members due to its outstanding group fitness sessions. The audio-only app has more than 2,500 on-demand workouts which last as few as seven minutes, divided into 12 categories and led by 25 certified trainers with popular songs blasting in the background.

FitNotes

The best feature of the workout platform is that it works offline too and requires no sign-ups. The customizable app works for both cardio and resistance exercises. It also includes a calendar for workout planning.

JEFIT

The gym trainer and fitness tracker app provide free fitness programs to help you stay fit and make progress out of your sessions. Apart from giving the customized workout option, it also helps the users in fitness tracking, assessing progress reports, setting a resting timer, workout logs etc.