The Beauty Influencer: Mrunal Panchal

The influencer never had plans about diving into the world of beauty and when asked about how her life was before hitting 4 Million followers on Instagram, she said, "I was studying in Pune for a doctorate degree with no knowledge of makeup and started doing makeup without even knowing that one day I would be recognised by it."

Mrunal Panchal

She is recognised widely for her offbeat fashion and stunner looks that she vlogs on her social media page. The first time she went viral on the internet was for her TikTok video. Currently, her popularity is undeniable with brands like Maybelline, Sony LIV and Nivea collaborating with the creator to tap into her digital audience.

About her ties with brands, Panchal says she invests herself completely when promoting themand tries "to match the particular brand ethics and culture while giving a tinge of what the real Mrunu is about" through her collaborations.

The world of the internet is one that can educate, entertain and empower its users in seconds. This is a tricky place for content creators to establish themselves and cater to the great demands of the audience. Panchal's method to this madness is "consistency". Even when things go awry with negative comments and backlash on content, she believes it's best to "Just try to find out what went wrong rather than overthinking and overstressing on the things you have no control over."

Panchal exudes a sense of realness and acceptance of the world as it is. When asked about the responsibilities of a social media influencer, she states that she is "not trying to influence people" but rather chooses to share her ways of dealing with problems. In the end, Panchal knows that is,"everybody is a master of their own choice". She continues to create her digital work knowing that her followers choose,to view her work and support her journey