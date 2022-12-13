The Bestseller List: Naiyya Saggi On What She Learnt From These Books

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Naiyya Saggi is the co-founder and board member at the Good Glamm Group and also the founder of the parenting platform BabyChakra. The Harvard Business School Graduate (Fulbright and Tata Scholar) was formerly a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. and at The Bridgespan Group (Boston) and is also a qualified lawyer from National Law School, Bangalore. She started Baby Chakra in 2015. It got merged with MyGlamm in July 2021, with Saggi joining MyGlamm as a co-founder, president and board member. Saggi tells us about her three favourite books, why she liked reading them and what she learnt from them, in her own words.

Photo Credit: Naiyya Saggi Instagram

Winning Middle India By Bala Srinivasa And T.N Hari

Staying in our air conditioned offices we don't know how people live. The book gives a very sharp, insightful look and also is a great study on how the 500 million folks of middle India work, shop, their purchasing decisions and how they live. It also has a chapter on trust and how when middle India faced a deficit of trust, certain entrepreneurs were able to bridge that gap.

Founders At Work By Jessica Livingston

This was one of the first books I read when I was starting off my entrepreneurial journey. It gives you a peek into the early days of founders who have built epic companies. So whether its PayPal, Hotmail, AirBnb and so many others, the book is full of fascinating details and information, along with the personal and professional challenges they went through. It's a great behind the scenes look.

No Rules Rules: Netflix And The Culture Of Reinvention By Reed Hastings And Erin Meyer

Reed is a legend. The book tells us about how Netflix got built, through a culture of innovation and their approach to building up talent density and how people blossom in a candid atmosphere. A great point discussed in the book is how Netflix lessened controls, as they were supporting an environment of innovation. What Netflix has been able to build is very inspiring.