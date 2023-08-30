Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Akshat Gupta wrote poems in his school days, not stories. Nor did he imagine that one day he'd be an author, have his books as national bestsellers, or strike a publication deal with Penguin Random House India. His 'The Hidden Hindu' trilogy is a perfect example of our ancient history being presented through the eyes of fiction. This recipe has made the series, especially his first book, a hit among ardent book lovers.

So, how did it all begin? "It happened in the most unexpected way. I was thinking about my son and started writing and scribbling in the drawing book copies that I had bought for him." The seed of 'Hinduism, our history, and the Chiranjeevis' was planted in him in his youth as his parents and people around him discussed Immortals and other gods in depth.

"The very idea of 'If there are seven immortals mentioned in our Hindu culture, where are they now?' hit me hard. I started searching and looking for answers. This question gave rise to a lot of other questions in my head. What if they are walking among us and we never recognise them?" he shared. A writer needs to be inspired to inspire.

So, how does Gupta manage to get inspired to create a world through his words? He believes that inspiration comes in many forms, living or non-living, but finding one's style is important. "I am a fan of fiction work of many," the author, despite being a fiction writer himself, feels that not many can get the right grasp on the genre.

"When you write for yourself and not for others, you realise that there's so much more to see and learn. So, I researched and learned more and more! This gave rise to my story and helped create my own voice," he shares on how authors can maintain their unique voice when being inspired. The trilogy is being adapted by India's beloved skipper MS Dhoni's production house into a web series. The visual rights were acquired by the production house even before the launch and release of the first book.

Any advice for novice writers? Write for yourself, and the day you are satisfied, pitch it to people, have confidence and remember not everyone will like your story, and just start writing, "To begin is the first and the most important step."

"The history, the gods of our culture are so powerful, yet there are many people who don't know about it. The Hidden Hindu is just a seed for everyone on what our culture is all about," concludes the ace author, poet, lyricist, screenwriter, and historian.