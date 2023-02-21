Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recently the Jio Garden at BKC, Mumbai became the melting pot for a grand spectacle, coupled with a strong social cause. After a gap of four years, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla returned to present a fashion show in association with The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).



"We have a long and very special relationship with CPAA. It's wonderful to be working together again after a four-year gap. Their work to empower and heal people and families affected by cancer is an absolute labour of love and relentless commitment to the community. We are absolutely delighted to showcase our labels at this important event. Fashion that comes straight from our hearts. Please join us and support their incredible work with generosity. Cancer can and must be beaten," said Abu and Sandeep.

CPAA is a registered NGO established in 1969 working towards the total management of cancer as a disease. Patients of modest means can only look on helplessly unless they receive a substantial contribution when afflicted with the disease. Cancer as a disease is such a dilemma for the patient that he needs comprehensive and continued assistance, be it emotional, financial, physical or otherwise.

And that is where CPAA comes in.



The event saw personalities from different walks of life make contributions towards the cause, which shall be used for making the lives of cancer patients easier. Patients shall be assisted from beginning to end in this effort and provided all possible help such as medical aid, diet supplements, help to find accommodation, transportation, blood products, prostheses and jobs for the earning member, and educational aid. All psychological, social, and spiritual needs will also be addressed.



CPAA has done significant work in the field over the last few decades, and their statistics speak for it.

-10,19,771 cancer patients and their families received support so far.



- 4,15,191 healthy individuals screened for cancer through camps.



- 3,95,674 people reached so far in schools, colleges, offices, and factories.



- 32,447 patients and families rehabilitated to reinstate them into the mainstream of life by empowering them with Skill, Capability and Confidence.



-10,000 women screened for Cervical cancer. 20,000 eligible women & school girls vaccinated with the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer elimination.



Awareness about cancer and supporting the work of CPAA was the main objective of the fashion extravaganza, whose showstoppers were actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, while others who also lit up the ramp were fashion influencer Masoom Minawala, social media personality Zervan Bunshah and web series Class (Netflix) actor Naina Bhan.



With pulsating music charging up the atmosphere, models sashayed down the ramp showcasing designs that were produced out of exemplary craftsmanship, reinventing classic silhouettes and heritage techniques and textiles to create a modern design in a riot of colours that unveiled itself on stage. While the designers' Asal collection comprises meticulous embroideries, accented with handmade craftsmanship for women, Mard is a ready-to-wear, off-the-rack label.

