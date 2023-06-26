Over the years, there have been several cricketers who have opened their own restaurants, however, not all of them have done well and a few had to eventually shut down.

Cricketer Suresh Raina recently announced the launch of his own restaurant in Amsterdam, which serves Indian food. "I am on a mission to bring the most genuine and authentic flavours from various parts of India straight to Europe's heart," Raina shared on his social media.

Over the years, there have been several cricketers who have opened their own restaurants, however, not all of them have done well and a few had to eventually shut down. Here's a list of the top cricketers who ventured into the hospitality business.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli owns the restaurant Nueva, in RK Puram, Delhi. Entering the restaurant business in 2017, some of the popular dishes on the menu include Peruvian piscos, Ceviche de Camarones, La Caja de Pinturas, among several others.

2. Ravindra Jadeja

Known as a favourite in Rajkot, Gujarat is Jaddu's Food Field by crickter Ravindra Jadeja. One of the reasons people keep returning to this spot is due to its wide spread where they can choose from Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Thai, Italian, sizzlers, drinks and desserts.

3. Kapil Dev

We recently completed 40 years of winning our first cricket world cup in 1983, led by Kapil Dev. The pride of the nation opened his restaurant called Elevens in 2008 in Patna, Bihar. A cricket-themed restaurant, its cuisine includes Indian, Pan-Asian, and Continental.

4. Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan made his foray into hospitality in 2005 with the hotel ZK's Dine Fine in Pune. In 2013 he added another feather to his hospitality business by launching Toss Sports Lounge again in Pune. While Dine Fine includes both an indoor and outdoor experience for customer, Toss is a sports themed bar with a vibrant atmosphere especially during events such as IPL, NBA, Wimbledon, English Premier League and more.

There have been several other prominent cricketers too who had started their own hospitality businesses, which later shut down. Sourav Ganguly had launched a multi-cuisine restaurant called Sourav's in 2004 in Kolkata, which packed up in 2011. Virender Sehwag had a restaurant called Sehwag's Favourites in Delhi in 2006, but after the initial few months it had to be shut down, with Sehwag also going to court against his partner's company. Ajay Jadeja too had started Senso, an Italian restaurant with the grandson of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, but it didn't work.