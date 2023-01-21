Trial By Fire, Fauda and More: 4 TV Shows To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2023, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to television shows. This year the audience also gets the variety it craved for so long with the new Star Wars to a second season of the popular drama Ginny and Georgia. There is a show to binge for everyone.

Like Nathan Fielder from The Rehearsal (HBO), we too believe there is no social interaction you can not prepare for, you only need to know enough about TV. It helps you plan your small talk and avoid those uncomfortable silences at get-togethers. It is a fool-proof plan, if the person you meet knows the show you just watched as you can discuss dialogue, scenes, highs and lows. Even if they haven't seen the show you could always talk about what you liked and give them a recommendation.

We have compiled a list of shows/ future small talk pieces for you to watch this weekend.

1. Trial By Fire

Based on the Uphaar theater fire tragedy in 1997. During the screening of the then released Bollywood film 'Border' a fire broke out in the cinema hall due to which 59 people lost their lives. Trial By Fire is a Netflix mini series based on this unfortunate incident where Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol play the roles of Neelam and Shekhar, two parents who lost their children in the incident. The cast includes Rajesh Tailang, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah and more.

2. The Last of Us

The show that went viral the minute it aired, The Last of Us is based on the popular video game under the same name. The show is set in a post-apocalyptic world which is occupied by zombies. The show has a variety of actors who were also part of the games. Troy Baker and Ashley Jhonsos who were Joel and Ellie in the games play different characters in the series. However, Merle Dandridge who was the leader of the Fireflies in the games will reprise her role in the series. The show since its release has garnered huge respect from fans and critics.

3. Fauda

The Israeli television series which has everyone gripped by the release of its fourth season is based on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The show tells us the story of the Israeli operative who comes out of retirement to pursue and track down a Palestinian militant who he thought he had killed. In 2015 the series aired on Israeli television, after which Netflix secured its international streaming rights and released three seasons. The newly released fourth season features Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, and Inbar Lavi.

4. Bling Empire: New York

No binge worthy list is truly complete without some reality television drama. After the success of two seasons of Bling Empire, a reality series about rich asians or shall we say crazy rich asians in LA went viral, it was a must to have a New York spinoff. The series created by Jeff Jenkins stars Dorothy Wang who viewers of the show would remember from her appearance in season two. The cast also includes Tina Leung, Deborah Hung and Blake Abbie.