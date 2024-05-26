One shouldn't treat their business as a hobby, but can certainly find the secret sauce of their entrepreneurial calling in one

Everyone takes up a hobby as a stress-buster and escapes from their hectic life. But these founders got their startup ideas while having fun. One shouldn't treat their business as a hobby, but can certainly find the secret sauce of their entrepreneurial calling in one.

A fine example of this is the USD 209.06 billion entertainment conglomerate, The Walt Disney Company, built by brother duo, Walt Disney and Roy Disney. The former began drawing and creating animated characters at a young age. In the 21st century, the urge to give your dreams at least one shot is a common mindset. Youngsters are now preferring to start their own ventures rather than be employed in a 9 to 5.

Entrepreneur India spoke to founders who have built business ideas out of their hobbies.

The Community Gamer

Siddharth Nayyar, Co-founder and CRO, AFK Gaming

"We founded a forum for the small community of Indian gamers to talk and exchange ideas. There were small tournaments and events happening in India at the time but since they were somewhat scattered, nobody was talking about this growing space. So, we transformed our forum into a media business that would highlight the industry and talk about the achievements of the gamers who were making a mark."

THE INNOVATION SEEKER

Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military

"My biking journey began with my son's fascination with a passing Harley Davidson when he was four in 2010. Biking has had a profound influence on both my personal and professional life. Swiss Military specializes in premium lifestyle products and travel gear, and my personal experiences have been a part of our research and development. One crucial insight that emerged from my biking adventures is the paramount importance of reliable gear. Just as a well-maintained motorcycle is essential, the rider requires top-notch equipment to conquer their journeys."

THE IDEA CLIMBER

Pranav Jain, Founder, Climb City

"I had always wanted to have my own wall . It was a matter of time and experience so one could execute things in a bigger way. The idea took a different dimension once I spent time with climbing athletes and understood the lack of proper infrastructure and facilities that would enable us to perform on a global level."

THE SOULFUL AUDIOPHILE

Varun Gupta, Co-founder, Boult

"During my time at Snapdeal, where I worked as an account manager for the audio category, I identified a significant gap in the Indian market. Despite the growing demand for premium audio products, there was a lack of options that offered both exceptional sound quality and stylish design at an affordable price point. This observation ignited a spark within me. Drawing from my experiences as a musician, I knew what people liked to listen to, the perfect tuning that could make a song come alive. This deep understanding of music became the foundation of BOULT's ethos."