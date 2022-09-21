Yash Birla On The Spiritual Books That Shaped Him

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yashovardhan Birla also known as Yash Birla has just released his second book, 'Building The Perfect Body.' The book focuses on how fitness isn't just a physical game; it's also a mental one. Yash considers himself the ultimate seeker, and his constant pursuit of mystical solutions drives him to pursue his dual interests of wellness and beauty.

Yash Birla

One of the objectives behind writing the book is to share his experiences with individuals who want to find life-affirming solutions and achieve their goals. It includes instructions for exercises that target each major muscle group as well as other essentials. The chairman of the Yash Birla Group had penned his first book in 2014, titled 'On A Prayer' around the themes of love, faith and redemption. The book was about his life story, how at the age of 22 he woke up to find out that his parents and sister had died in a plane crash, the fight to retain his empire among quarrelling relatives and his spiritual quest.

Yash tells us about his four favourite books on yoga and spirituality which have shaped him: One of my favourite books which I read years ago, is Autobiography Of A Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda, which many individuals read at the starting point of their spiritual journey. A book which I find exceedingly great in a spiritual quest for anyone and a high level of knowledge is Ashtavakra Gita by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Another book which falls in the same category is Yoga Vasistha by Swami Venkatesananda. Patanjali Yoga Sutras, again by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is also a favourite.

The reason I've mentioned these four books is that I've read them several times, as each time you read them, you gain knowledge with a different perspective.