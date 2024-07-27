A passionate reader, Avinash enjoys diving into multiple books at once and has a collection of over 200 titles on philosophy and business management

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zaggle is a listed SaaS FinTech player that is a leader in providing spend management solutions to corporates. Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO of Zaggle's diverse interests complement his role at Zaggle. Avinash maintains a balanced lifestyle through regular gym workouts, running, and cycling several times a week. He starts each day with 15–20 minutes of meditation to stay focused and calm. A passionate reader, Avinash enjoys diving into multiple books at once and has a collection of over 200 titles on philosophy and business management. He also loves movies, with "Rang De Basanti" as his all-time favorite and "12th Fail" as his recent pick. Additionally, he is an avid podcast listener and a big cricket fan.

HARD THING ABOUT HARD THINGS BY BEN HOROWITZ

Entrepreneurship is really hard for everyone and there are no fairytales or easy roads. If you enjoy the grind and the struggle, only then it is meaningful.

THE COMING WAVE BY MUSTAFA SULEYMAN AND MICHAEL BHASKAR

For all the excitement around AI, the risks for AI are also equally real and some amount of containment is required, else the consequences would be unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Balance is the key.

SHOE DOG BY PHIL KNIGHT

Everyone makes mistakes and you need backers who help you convert your mistakes into opportunities.

SAVING CAPITALISM FROM CAPITALISTS BY PROF RAGHURAM RAJAN AND PROF LUIGI ZINGALES

Self interest is good when it's kept in check, else it can eat away the very system which created the opportunity in the first place. Thinking through and establishing the incentives and adverse consequences for actions of corporations and industry leaders can allow us to arrive at the right balance.