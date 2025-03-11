goSTOPS will use the fresh funding to expand to 10,000 beds across 100 locations, enhance operations, upgrade technology, and improve social experiences, solidifying its position as a leading youth travel brand.

goSTOPS, a leading youth travel hostel brand, has secured INR 35 crore (USD 4.2 million) in its Series A funding round, led by Blume Ventures with continued backing from co-lead investor 1Crowd.

Existing investors, including Mumbai Angels, Chennai Angels, Indian Angel Network, Lead Angels, and Yuj Ventures, also participated, reaffirming confidence in goSTOPS' strong growth trajectory.

The fresh capital will be used to scale goSTOPS' capacity from 2,500 to 10,000 beds across 100 locations within the next 24 months, achieving a 4X expansion. The investment will also support operational enhancements, technological upgrades, and improvements in the social and experiential aspects of its properties, strengthening goSTOPS' position as the preferred travel and lifestyle brand for young Indians. The company is also in the final stages of securing debt partnerships to accelerate its expansion.

Pallavi Agarwal, Founder and CEO of goSTOPS, said, "This investment reflects the trust our investors have in our vision and the category we are building. With their continued support, we are set to scale goSTOPS into India's most preferred youth travel brand—by expanding our footprint while staying true to our promise of making the transformative power of travel accessible to young Indians."

Founded in 2014 by Pallavi Agarwal and Pankaj Parwanda, goSTOPS has rapidly expanded to over 30 locations, offering 2,500+ beds tailored to young, digital-native travellers. More than just accommodation, goSTOPS fosters a vibrant, community-driven experience with design-led social spaces that encourage interaction and immersive travel.

With the rise of hostel stays over traditional hotels among young travellers, goSTOPS is at the forefront of this industry shift. "At goSTOPS, we are redefining how young travellers experience India—offering vibrant, social, and design-led spaces for the new generation," Agarwal added.

Ashish Fafadia, Partner at Blume Ventures, remarked, "goSTOPS has built a category-defining brand by combining deep operational expertise, smart asset management, and tech-driven efficiencies. Their ability to optimise unit economics while scaling rapidly is a testament to the team's tenacity and strategic vision. We are excited to back their journey as they continue to expand and transform the youth travel experience in India."

Anil Gudibande, Co-founder of 1Crowd, added, "As an early backer of goSTOPS, we always believed that the brand was more than just a hostel chain—it's a youth brand shaping travel and lifestyle choices. The founders' ingenuity and deep understanding of their audience have been key to their success. We look forward to seeing them scale new heights."

With this fresh infusion of capital and investor support, goSTOPS is set to solidify its position as India's go-to brand for youth-centric, community-driven travel experiences.