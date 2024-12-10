Get All Access for $5/mo

100Unicorns Expands to UAE with First Foreign Market Office in Abu Dhabi The move strategically positions the fund as a gateway to the MENA region, aiming to strengthen ties between the Indian and UAE startup ecosystems through investment, acceleration, and incubation initiatives.

100Unicorns, an early-stage venture capital fund, has established its first international office in Abu Dhabi, UAE, marking a pivotal step toward enhancing cross-border startup investments.

"We are pleased to establish our office in the UAE. It is a significant milestone in our journey to bring the best of India's vibrant startup ecosystem to global investors," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD and Founder of 100Unicorns. By operating within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the fund seeks to offer MENA investors access to India's high-growth opportunities under robust corporate governance frameworks.

Launched in 2020 and previously known as 9Unicorns, 100Unicorns targets building 100 billion-dollar startups within the next decade. The fund, which started with investments ranging from USD 300,000 to USD 1 million per startup, now also supports later stages with funding of up to USD 2 million alongside co-investors.

Having backed 145 startups, including Shiprocket, VideoVerse, Zypp Electric, and Renee Cosmetics, the fund has driven six startups to valuations exceeding USD 200 million and 30 to over USD 50 million.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, commented, "ADGM's regulatory framework and strategic location make it an ideal hub for funds like 100Unicorns. This milestone reinforces the UAE's growing reputation as a global innovation and entrepreneurship hub."

With a rebranded USD 200 million fund, 100Unicorns is poised to catalyse growth in the Indian and MENA startup ecosystems, fostering global opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors alike.
