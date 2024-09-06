Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

1st International AI Treaty: What It Means for Ecosystem and India Having been in the works for two years and adopted in May between 57 countries including Canada, Israel, Japan and Australia, the AI Convention aims to address the risks AI may pose while promoting responsible innovation

By Paromita Gupta

On Thursday, the first legally binding international ArtificiaI Intelligence treaty was signed between the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom. The three signed the Council of Europe's convention on the new emerging technology.

"The Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence is a first-of-its-kind, global treaty that will ensure that Al upholds people's rights. It is a response to the need for an international t legal standard supported by states in different continents which share the same il values to harness the benefits of Al, while mitigating the risks. With this new treaty, we aim to ensure a responsible use of Al that respects human rights, the rule of law and democracy," said Marija Pejcinovic, Secretary General, Council of Europe.

Having been in the works for two years and adopted in May between 57 countries including Canada, Israel, Japan and Australia, the AI Convention aims to address the risks AI may pose while promoting responsible innovation. It will focus on the protection of the human rights of people affected by AI systems. Notably, it is separate from the EU AI Act, which came into force last month.

The treaty adopts a risk-based approach to the design, development, use and decommissioning of Al systems. It will encapsulate the use of Al systems in the public and private sectors across all geographies.

"This Convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law," said Shabana Mahmood, justice minister, Britain in a statement.

Industry reacts

Dr. Subi Chaturvedi of InMobi feels that this alignment will benefit global companies by streamlining compliance across regions, reducing regulatory complexity, and creating consistent standards. "The treaty also promotes enhanced cross-border AI research and development, encouraging the sharing of resources, talent, and knowledge to address global challenges such as climate change, security, and healthcare through collective AI-driven solutions, which is a welcome move," said Dr Subi Chaturvedi, Global Senior Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Officer, InMobi Group.

Gaurav Sahay, Practice Head (Technology & General Corporate), Fox Mandal & Associates shares that the treaty is a driving moment and if successful, it could shape the direction of AI development worldwide, balancing innovation with regulation and addressing both the promises and perils. So, what can India learn from them? "This could set a benchmark for future global agreements to align setting the de facto rules of engagement. India should learn to be at the forefront in legislating on technological advancement by specifically identifying the potential it brings forth rather than merely falling in line with international frameworks," Sahay said.

"Instead of fully adopting international frameworks like the Council of Europe's Convention on Artificial Intelligence, Human Rights, Democracy, and the Rule of Law, India is now developing its own frameworks and standards. We have also been working on frameworks like FIST and AI-SAFE in India, calling for responsible innovation and safe AI development bringing in the global south perspective," adds Chaturvedi.

Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

