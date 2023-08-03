The Centre will bring amendments to the Central GST law in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, following which states will pass the amendments to State GST law in their respective assemblies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said 28% GST on online gaming will be effective from October 1. As per the minister, it will be levied at face value of entry level bets placed in gaming platforms and casinos, even though three states -- Delhi, Goa and Sikkim -- expressed dissent.

The Centre will bring amendments to the Central GST law in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, following which states will pass the amendments to State GST law in their respective assemblies.

The minister also said that the decision will be reviewed after 6 months of its implementation or April 2024 by the GST Council to see if any change in rule is required.

Briefing the media on the decision taken by the GST Council, the finance minister gave much-needed clarification on the process of valuation for the purpose of tax.

"The Council recommended that the valuation of supply of online gaming and actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable or payable to or deposited with the supplier by or on behalf of the players excluding the amount entered into the games bets out of the winning of previous games and bets and not on total value of each bets placed," the minister said in a statement.

The statement also added that offshore gaming platforms will have to register with GST authorities and pay taxes, failing which the government will invoke provisions of the Information Technology Act and block those sites.

Giving an example, the minister said if a bet is placed for say INR 1,000, and the player wins INR 300, then if the player again places a bet of INR 1,300, then GST will not be levied on the winning amount.

So Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be levied at the entry level in case of online gaming and casinos.