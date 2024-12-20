You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ola Electric, Indian EV company, has launched the 'Savings Wala Scooter' campaign, an initiative designed to make electric mobility more accessible for every Indian household. This campaign, detailed in a recent regulatory filing, is set to achieve a milestone with the expansion of Ola's sales and service network to 4,000 touchpoints by December 25, 2024—marking one of the fastest EV distribution rollouts globally.

With the addition of 3,200 new outlets to its existing footprint, Ola Electric is bringing its innovative and affordable EV portfolio closer to consumers across metros, Tier-II, and Tier-III towns. These strategically located stores, co-located with service facilities, promise seamless customer experiences, offering end-to-end support from purchase to after-sales service. The move is central to Ola's vision of revolutionizing electric mobility for a billion Indians.

The "#SavingsWalaScooter" campaign underscores Ola Electric's commitment to democratising electric mobility and reducing reliance on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Leveraging its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, Ola is tackling barriers to EV adoption by offering cost-effective solutions that mitigate the burden of rising petrol prices and high ICE vehicle ownership costs.

The expansion reaffirms Ola Electric's mission to lead India's transition to sustainable mobility and accelerate the #EndICEAge movement. "Every town, every city, every tehsil or taluka, there will be an Ola Electric store and an Ola Electric service centre, so that every single Indian can buy an EV for his or her future," Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a video posted on X. As per Aggarwal, customers can save nearly INR 4,000 per month with EVs.

Inaugurating record-breaking 4,000 @OlaElectric stores on Christmas 25th December!#SavingsWalaScooter will now be accessible to every city, town and tehsil!



Come be a part of the electric revolution at a store near you ⚡?? pic.twitter.com/1pABH4kGgH — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 19, 2024

Fueling this unprecedented growth is Ola's cutting-edge product lineup, including the newly launched Gig and S1 Z series of electric scooters. Designed for personal and commercial use, these scooters offer flexibility, durability, and reliability. With introductory prices starting at INR 39,999, Ola's EVs cater to diverse markets, from rural to urban. The S1 series and the forthcoming Roadster lineup further strengthen Ola's leadership in India's EV market, ensuring solutions for a wide spectrum of consumer needs.