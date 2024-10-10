A4 Hospitals, founded by Dr Ashok Kumar and Dr Aruna Ashok, provides a comprehensive range of services, including fertility treatments, maternity care, and gynecological services.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

360 ONE's Healthcare Opportunities Fund has made a strategic investment in A4 Hospitals, a leading integrated women's healthcare chain based in Tamil Nadu with a strong presence in Chennai.

The funding will be used to expand A4 Hospitals' service offerings, strengthen its brand recognition, enhance market positioning, and drive growth in Tamil Nadu and new geographies.

Wodehouse Capital Advisors served as the sole financial and strategic advisor for the transaction.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of A4 Hospitals, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with a team that shares our vision and is committed to our mission. Together, we look forward to embarking on a journey that will profoundly impact the healthcare landscape, particularly in fertility and maternity care."

A4 Hospitals, founded by Dr Ashok Kumar and Dr Aruna Ashok, provides a comprehensive range of services, including fertility treatments, maternity care, and gynecological services.

With a focus on rigorous clinical protocols and patient-centric care, A4 claims to have become one of Chennai's leading female healthcare providers. The chain operates eight state-of-the-art centers across the city and employs over 500 professionals.

"With a focus on rigorous clinical protocols and excellence in embryology, A4 is well-positioned to redefine standards in fertility care. We, at 360 ONE Healthcare Opportunities Fund, are delighted to be part of this transformative journey with Dr Aruna and Dr Ashok," said Tarun Sharma, Fund Manager, Healthcare and Consumer, Private Equity, 360 ONE Asset.

This deal marks Wodehouse Capital Advisors' second healthcare sector transaction within a month, as it continues to engage with various healthcare companies on growth initiatives. 360 ONE's previous 2024 investments include Vastu Housing Finance, HearZap, and DailyObjects.