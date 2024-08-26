The Indian government has also launched an investigation into the platform over illegal activities

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"For me, it was never about getting rich. For me, everything in my life was about becoming free," said Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov in a recent interview. However, the platform has consistently been in the spotlight of several law enforcement agencies worldwide for its lack of moderation and its role as a haven for criminal and terrorist groups to conduct illegal activities.

An investigation into Telegram's activities by France's OFMIN office, responsible for preventing violence against minors, alleged that the messaging platform has been involved in fraud, drug trafficking, sexual exploitation, cyberbullying, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism.

Following criminal allegations against Durov, French police detained him last Saturday at Paris airport while he was traveling from Azerbaijan on his private jet.

Telegram: Free For Everyone

Telegram, now based in Dubai, has 900 million active monthly users and is claimed to be a more secure alternative to WhatsApp and Signal. It was founded by Durov and his brother Nikolai Durov in Russia in 2013 during the Russian government's crackdown on the internet after mass protests (2011-2013) shook Moscow. A year later, Durov left Russia, refusing to comply with the local government's orders to shut down opposition groups on his social media platform, Vkontakte, which he later sold.

The company claims to use end-to-end encryption, Telegram cannot monitor encrypted private communications, but it can ban both channels and accounts.

"He miscalculated. For all our common enemies now, he is Russian – and therefore unpredictable and dangerous. Durov should finally realize that one cannot choose one's fatherland," said former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently deputy head of Russia's Security Council.

War-Watching Videos

The platform is considered highly influential in Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet Union countries. It became a crucial source of information during the Russia-Ukraine war, used heavily by government officials on both sides.

It doesn't stop there; during the Israel-Palestinian conflict, the platform was accused of hosting critical videos and footage from the war zones, helping extremist groups spread propaganda and create chaotic viral videos.

"Hundreds of thousands are signing up for Telegram from Israel and the Palestinian Territories. Everyone affected should have reliable access to news and private communication in these dire times," posted Pavel Durov on his public channel on October 8, adding that his company was bringing support for Arabic and Hebrew to the platform.

Active Terrorist and Extremist Groups

Telegram has been accused of facilitating highly active terrorist groups, including ISIS, al-Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, and others. These groups allegedly use the app for organized criminal activities, including recruiting new members, inciting violence, fundraising, spreading propaganda, and even coordinating terrorist activity.

In early 2019, the platform witnessed a surge in extremist activities, from advocating white supremacist terrorism to distributing written manuals on how to make and conceal weapons.

Global Black Market and Extreme Content

Western countries have often accused the platform of enabling illegal content, ranging from extreme sexual imagery, sexual exploitation, and cyberbullying to services for buying drugs, among other illicit activities.

After Durov's arrest, the Indian government has also launched an investigation into the platform over illegal activities, including extortion and gambling. It is expected the probe could potentially lead to a ban on the app in India.