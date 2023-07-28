On Thursday, WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg announced that they were rolling out a new 60-second instant video feature. "It's as easy as sending a quick voice message," shared Zuckerberg on his Facebook post.

With over two billion people worldwide having WhatsApp as their choice of messaging app, the Meta brand is always on its toes when it comes to innovation and keeping users hooked. And its latest announcement of a 60-second instant video messaging feature is sure to become a user favourite in no time.

On Thursday, WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg announced that they were rolling out the new feature. "It's as easy as sending a quick voice message," shared Zuckerberg on his Facebook post. The messaging giant shared more details about the feature in an official blog.

1. How to get the feature

The video messaging feature has begun to be rolled out and will be widely available to users in the coming weeks. Users can manually download the latest version from the App Store and Google Play Store. Users can simply tap and hold the mic icon to get a video icon instead.

After that, one will get a pop informing, "Hold to record video. Tap to switch to audio." Upon holding it, a circular video screen will be opened, and a timer of three seconds will come on. Users, just like voice notes, will have the option to lock it for 60 seconds.

It also has the option to switch between cameras (front and rear).

2. Will compliment voice notes feature

The voice notes feature was introduced in 2013 and became a user favourite in no time. With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to recreate the magic, but with video.

"Voice messages on WhatsApp changed the way people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share your voice. We're excited to build on this feature with new instant video messages. Now you can record and share short personal videos directly in the chat," read the official blog.

3. Protects your privacy

The 60-second message will have end-to-end encryption and will also have the default feature of having the video on mute. Upon tapping on the visual message, you will be able to hear the background audio of the video.

4. What can you use it for

WhatsApp voice notes help in quick communication, expressing emotions, and overcoming language barriers and are an intimate form of communication.

"We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news," also read the blog.

Earlier in February, WhatsApp rolled out a feature that enabled users to put their voice notes as status, while in June, it introduced two new features, "Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup," to combat the growing international scam calls crisis.