Tamil Nadu is the R&D hub for many OEMs and battery manufacturing companies. Top EV Brands and Battery Manufacturers Came Together for India EV 2024, India's Largest EV Expo & Conference.

South India leads country's EV sales with almost half the sales in the country coming from the region, revealed in a report An Overview of Indian Electric Vehicle Market: Trends And Future Outlook, by Frost & Sulliavan.

According to the report, which was unveiled at the 4th edition of India EV 2024 in Chennai on June 24, South India leads the sales with close to half of the sales in the country at 45.16 per cent as this region predominantly has the presence of OEMs and component suppliers these manufacturing hubs act as a central force for the growth of EV sales.

Thiru S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Transport, Government of Tamil Nadu was the Chief Guest for the event, and V. Vishnu, IAS MD & CEO Guidance Tamil Nadu was the Guest of Honour. Eminent industry leaders including, Harish Mehta, CEO of JIO BP, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, Dr. Sauro Mezzetti, Chairman of the Indo–Italian Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor at IIT Madras, were sharing visionary insights on the future of electric mobility at the conference.

The report also revealed that over 123,000 units of Battery Electric Vehicles (passenger cars) are likely to be sold in India by end of 2024; recording an estimated y-o-y growth of 47.9 per cent as compared to ~83,000 units sold in 2023.

"OEMs are aiming at localising the production of 60-70 per cent EV components by 2030, including critical EV components, apart from the battery," the report stated.

The event was attended by over 2000 participants, the 2-day conference was packed with more than 120 distinguished exhibitors, 55+ notable speakers, 10+ panel discussions, B2B roundtables, product launches and networking sessions.

Day-1 of the conference emphasized integration and global expansion, while Day-2 covered battery manufacturing, AI integration, and the prominence of Tamil Nadu's EV production. Themes discussed at the expo included funding, charging standardisation, EV infrastructure, the availability of semiconductors, and the future of electric mobility in India.