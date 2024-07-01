Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

45 Per Cent Of India's EV Sales Comes From South India: Report Tamil Nadu is the R&D hub for many OEMs and battery manufacturing companies. Top EV Brands and Battery Manufacturers Came Together for India EV 2024, India's Largest EV Expo & Conference.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Inhouse

South India leads country's EV sales with almost half the sales in the country coming from the region, revealed in a report An Overview of Indian Electric Vehicle Market: Trends And Future Outlook, by Frost & Sulliavan.

According to the report, which was unveiled at the 4th edition of India EV 2024 in Chennai on June 24, South India leads the sales with close to half of the sales in the country at 45.16 per cent as this region predominantly has the presence of OEMs and component suppliers these manufacturing hubs act as a central force for the growth of EV sales.

Thiru S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Transport, Government of Tamil Nadu was the Chief Guest for the event, and V. Vishnu, IAS MD & CEO Guidance Tamil Nadu was the Guest of Honour. Eminent industry leaders including, Harish Mehta, CEO of JIO BP, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, Dr. Sauro Mezzetti, Chairman of the Indo–Italian Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor at IIT Madras, were sharing visionary insights on the future of electric mobility at the conference.

The report also revealed that over 123,000 units of Battery Electric Vehicles (passenger cars) are likely to be sold in India by end of 2024; recording an estimated y-o-y growth of 47.9 per cent as compared to ~83,000 units sold in 2023.

"OEMs are aiming at localising the production of 60-70 per cent EV components by 2030, including critical EV components, apart from the battery," the report stated.

The event was attended by over 2000 participants, the 2-day conference was packed with more than 120 distinguished exhibitors, 55+ notable speakers, 10+ panel discussions, B2B roundtables, product launches and networking sessions.

Day-1 of the conference emphasized integration and global expansion, while Day-2 covered battery manufacturing, AI integration, and the prominence of Tamil Nadu's EV production. Themes discussed at the expo included funding, charging standardisation, EV infrastructure, the availability of semiconductors, and the future of electric mobility in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly
Money & Finance

9 Side Hustles to Make Money Fast

Want to make extra money ASAP? Check out this breakdown of nine quick side hustles to get inspired and start earning quickly.

By Dan Bova