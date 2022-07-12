Union minister said that the proposals received from startups are related to space debris management, nano-satellite, ground systems among others

Jitendra Singh, Union minister of science and technology, while inaugurating the ISRO system for safe and sustainable operation at Indian Space Research Centre (IS4OM) in Bengaluru, said that around 60 startups have registered with the Indian space research agency, since the agency started promoting the country's space sector. As per reports, some of these space startups include launch vehicles, nano-satellites, research facilities and ground system.

"The passion of private players and innovative startups will augment the role of the department of space in protecting India's interests in space by developing all-round capabilities in the domains of space transportation, debris management, infrastructure and application," said Singh in a statement.

He also added that, "IS4OM facility will aid India in achieving its space situational awareness (SSA) goals by providing comprehensive and timely information of the Space environment to users. The multi-domain awareness platform will bring a prompt, accurate and efficient information on on-orbit collision, fragmentation, atmospheric re-entry risk, space based strategic information, hazardous asteroids and space weather forecast."

According to reports, Prime Minister, during the inaugural ceremony of IN-SPACe headquarters at Ahmedabad, had said that the government will would come up with a space policy that will provide a framework for the private sector's participation in the country's space activities. The policy is also expected to provide access to various services and infrastructure, owned by the government. In his words, "When the strength of the government Space institutions and the passion of India's private sector will meet, not even the sky will be the limit."

As per reports, in June 2020, the Union government opened the space sector to allow participation of the private firms. Later on, the government set up a host of institutions to promote the space sector. For this, a public sector undertaking (PSU) in the spacetech sector, New Space India Limited (NSIL) was set up. Along with this, to promote and regulate the activities of non-government and private entities domain, National Space Promotion Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) was also set up.

Indian space economy, reportedly, pegged at around INR 36,794 crore in the fiscal year 2020 to 2021. It is also noted that the estimated size of India's space economy, in terms of GDP, declined from 0.26 per cent in 2011 to 0.19 per cent in 2021.