Get All Access for $5/mo

75% Indian Companies Set Clear Sustainability Goals: IMA According to the report, 61.3 per cent of manufacturing companies expect to see measurable outcomes from their ESG initiatives in medium to long term, with 13.3 per cent anticipating results in the very near term (0-1 years)

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

A total of 75 per cent of large Indian companies have set clear sustainability goals, with 84% voluntarily sharing their targets, IMA India and Uniqus Publish Survey said in its report.

The result of a joint study conducted by IMA India and Uniqus Consultech, explored the shifting dynamics of corporate approaches to sustainability.

According to the report, 61.3 per cent of manufacturing companies expect to see measurable outcomes from their ESG initiatives in medium to long term, with 13.3 per cent anticipating results in the very near term (0-1 years)

The survey uncovered that the manufacturing, chemical, and healthcare sectors lead in sustainable practices. It is also pertinent to mention that despite these positive trends, 25 per cent of Indian companies, mostly SMEs, avoid ESG discussions in their Board of Directors meetings. Moreover, only 29 per cent of companies report their ESG initiatives and seek stakeholder feedback.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus Consultech said, "The findings from our 2024 Sustainability in Action report are encouraging. The fact that a majority of companies have embedded ESG into their core strategies and are taking concrete steps towards sustainability is a testament to the growing importance of ESG in India. We are optimistic about the growth in ESG consciousness and action in India, especially with new technologies poised to be a game changer in driving positive trends across industries."

Suraj Saigal, IMA India's Research Director said, "Our report underscores the critical role of ESG in shaping the future of Indian businesses. Companies are not only recognizing the ethical and regulatory imperatives but are also seeing the financial benefits of sustainable practices. The willingness to leverage green finance and technology shows a proactive approach to overcoming ESG challenges."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

Watch the Pitch That Landed $10K in 60 Seconds

On this family-focused episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' see which entrepreneur scores an unexpected payday.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Says an Upcoming Meta Product Left Testers 'Giddy'

Meta is almost ready to show this gadget to the public.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

AI Marketing Secrets: 3 Game-Changing GPT-4 Use Cases to Make Money with AI

Learn how to harness AI to generate leads and increase sales, even with limited resources and a small social media following.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Indian Gaming Industry to Flourish to $8.92 Billion From $3.1 Billion: Report

The Indian gaming sector is expected to grow to $8.92 billion in the next five years

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

L&T Semiconductor Technologies to Acquire 100% Stake in SiliConch For Up to INR 183 Crore

L&T's subsidiary, L&T Semiconductor Technologies will buy 100 per cent stake in SiliConch for up to INR 183 crore, with structured payments

By Entrepreneur Staff