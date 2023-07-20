As per the report, 77% of employees globally said that being able to automate routine tasks, such as getting expense report approvals, would improve their productivity

Salesforce-owned enterprise chat application Slack, has released a new report that states Indian organisations that have adopted AI in their work are 53% more likely to report significantly higher levels of productivity than those who have not.

The report, titled 'State of Work Report' is based on a survey of more than 2000 Indian desk workers, which uncovered that AI and automation capabilities have the potential to streamline and optimise repetitive, time-consuming tasks, allowing Indian desk workers to focus on higher-value, strategic work.

"Through the strategic utilisation of intelligent tools and the optimisation of processes, we can create an environment where employees thrive and make meaningful contributions. By equipping managers and employees with the right tools to work more efficiently, organisations have the potential to drive productivity and unleash the true potential of desk workers in India," said Derek Laney, Slack Technology Evangelist, APAC, Salesforce.

As per the report, 77% of employees globally said that being able to automate routine tasks, such as getting expense report approvals, would improve their productivity. Globally, those who use automation at work estimate saving an average of 3.6 hours a week, equating to at least one working month a year given back to each employee to focus on meaningful work.

Beyond AI and automation, Indian desk workers reportedly see value in new ways of working. Asserting this, the report finds that employees surveyed in India say that flexible work schedules are one of the best ways for their employer to support their productivity, whereas employees who were surveyed globally say that a flexible location (36%), unique workplace benefits, such as providing lunch or recreational activities (32%), also enhance productivity.

In terms of productivity, the majority (94%) of employees in India say feeling happy and engaged at work is a key driver of their productivity. Also, globally, employers need to prioritise wellness, as 53% of employees say that they feel pressure to respond to messages quickly, even if they're sent after standard working hours, as per the report.

Slack conducted this global survey in partnership with Qualtrics between February 24 and March 21, 2023. The total sample size was 18,149 desk workers, according to an official statement.