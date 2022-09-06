A Smooth Ride Ahead For Logistics And E-commerce Companies

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A recent announcement by the commerce ministry to create a user-interactive dashboard to flag issues related to logistics services has been hailed by e-commerce and logistics platforms. Companies believe the move would seamlessly increase efficiency and help in reaching last-mile consumers effectively.

Pexels

It is expected to help industry associations and trade bodies to flag issues related to logistics services. "Industry associations and trade bodies will no longer have to burden themselves with paper correspondences to highlight issues and suggestions related to logistics services to the government," the ministry said in a statement.

For any e-commerce platform, logistics is the backbone of its operations. "The digital logistics initiative backed by the government will definitely give a chance to brands like ours as it would help us reach last-mile consumers in a more efficient way. A forum and an open dashboard to put queries and suggestions is a huge win for the industry," said Anika Parashar, founder and CEO, The Woman's Company.

By increasing infrastructural investments in the logistics and transport sector, companies expect drastic growth. "It will allow all forms of goods transportation, from intercity to intracity, to become seamless in the near future. A greater focus on digital transformation will help transform the logistics scenario, from extensive cash-based transactions to more transparent, faster digital ones," said Shailesh Kumar, founder, CABT Logistics.

The user interaction dashboard is part of several initiatives being developed by the logistics division to address the technology, services and human resource related aspects of logistics efficiency in the country. To streamline the inter-ministerial coordination of service related issues in logistics, an institutional mechanism such as the network planning group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti is also under consideration.

This initiative will allow further digitisation bringing smaller players onto the platform.

"With a network/platform a lot of data will be generated which will further help the government in planning and execution of its Gati Shakti initiatives. The platform should holistically look at integrating other tools such as MIS, compliance filing, driver database access (criminal records), etc., along with grievance reporting to introduce transparency in the system. With the Vahan system already in place, this dashboard could complement the existing tech infra," said Vishal Jain, co-founder, Roadcast Technologies.

With extensive digitisation and heavy dependence of shoppers on e-commerce, this move will make services seamless. "A robust, fully monitored logistics infrastructure put in place will be a huge boost to the e-commerce industry. It will not only bring in efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also full traceability and customer redressal, resulting in end consumer delight," said Kanika Suri, director, sales and marketing of TOSSIDO.