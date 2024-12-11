With the new funding, Aampe plans to double its workforce to meet the growing demand for its agentic infrastructure. The company aims to onboard more customers and streamline the integration of its technology into their workflows.

Digital product personalisation startup Aampe has raised USD 18 million in a Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to USD 27.3 million since its founding in 2020.

The round was led by Theory Ventures and Z47, both of which recognise the potential of Aampe's groundbreaking approach to personalisation in digital products.

Co-founded by Paul Meinshausen, Schaun Wheeler, and Sami Abboud, Aampe is pioneering the use of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver highly individualised user experiences across a broad spectrum of applications. The company's innovative infrastructure deploys a unique AI agent for each user, learning continuously from their interactions to adapt product experiences dynamically.

"Aampe allows every aspect of an application to adapt to each user's context and preferences, continuously," said CEO Paul Meinshausen. "Our mission is to fundamentally improve the way users experience digital products."

Unlike traditional methods that rely on manual rule-setting and segmentation, Aampe uses reinforcement learning, a subset of AI, to enable continuous and real-time experimentation for each user. This approach allows its agents to make complex, personalised decisions about what to show users, when to show it, and whether to show anything at all.

The agents can customise various facets of an application, such as marketing content, user interfaces, and feature discovery. By drawing on data from behavior monitoring, analytics tools, and marketing delivery platforms, Aampe ensures a personalised experience tailored to individual preferences over time.

"Aampe's approach moves beyond the outdated models of static recommendation feeds and limited personalisation," said Aakash Kumar, Managing Director at Z47. "Agentic AI offers the opportunity to fulfill the promise of deep learning-led personalisation, breaking new ground in app engagement."

Aampe claims to have already deployed over 100 million agents across hundreds of consumer applications, including food delivery platforms, fitness apps, and entertainment services. These agents make between 150 billion and 200 billion decisions weekly, driving user engagement and optimizing product experiences.

With the new funding, Aampe plans to double its workforce to meet the growing demand for its agentic infrastructure. The company aims to onboard more customers and streamline the integration of its technology into their workflows.

Andy Triedman, Partner at Theory Ventures, highlighted, "AI agents can make decisions at a scale that is impossible for humans. This infrastructure allows companies to craft highly personalised experiences for diverse user bases, elevating engagement to new levels."