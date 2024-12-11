Get All Access for $5/mo

Aampe Gains USD 18 Mn from Theory Ventures and Z47 to Enhance Digital Product Personalisation With the new funding, Aampe plans to double its workforce to meet the growing demand for its agentic infrastructure. The company aims to onboard more customers and streamline the integration of its technology into their workflows.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Aampe

Digital product personalisation startup Aampe has raised USD 18 million in a Series A funding round, bringing its total funding to USD 27.3 million since its founding in 2020.

The round was led by Theory Ventures and Z47, both of which recognise the potential of Aampe's groundbreaking approach to personalisation in digital products.

Co-founded by Paul Meinshausen, Schaun Wheeler, and Sami Abboud, Aampe is pioneering the use of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver highly individualised user experiences across a broad spectrum of applications. The company's innovative infrastructure deploys a unique AI agent for each user, learning continuously from their interactions to adapt product experiences dynamically.

"Aampe allows every aspect of an application to adapt to each user's context and preferences, continuously," said CEO Paul Meinshausen. "Our mission is to fundamentally improve the way users experience digital products."

Unlike traditional methods that rely on manual rule-setting and segmentation, Aampe uses reinforcement learning, a subset of AI, to enable continuous and real-time experimentation for each user. This approach allows its agents to make complex, personalised decisions about what to show users, when to show it, and whether to show anything at all.

The agents can customise various facets of an application, such as marketing content, user interfaces, and feature discovery. By drawing on data from behavior monitoring, analytics tools, and marketing delivery platforms, Aampe ensures a personalised experience tailored to individual preferences over time.

"Aampe's approach moves beyond the outdated models of static recommendation feeds and limited personalisation," said Aakash Kumar, Managing Director at Z47. "Agentic AI offers the opportunity to fulfill the promise of deep learning-led personalisation, breaking new ground in app engagement."

Aampe claims to have already deployed over 100 million agents across hundreds of consumer applications, including food delivery platforms, fitness apps, and entertainment services. These agents make between 150 billion and 200 billion decisions weekly, driving user engagement and optimizing product experiences.

With the new funding, Aampe plans to double its workforce to meet the growing demand for its agentic infrastructure. The company aims to onboard more customers and streamline the integration of its technology into their workflows.

Andy Triedman, Partner at Theory Ventures, highlighted, "AI agents can make decisions at a scale that is impossible for humans. This infrastructure allows companies to craft highly personalised experiences for diverse user bases, elevating engagement to new levels."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

WhatsApp Launches Bharat Yatra to Empower Small Businesses in India

This initiative builds on WhatsApp's recent innovations tailored for SMBs, including the Meta Verified feature, which enhances credibility, and customized messaging tools for more efficient customer communication.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Avanti Finance Garners USD 14.2 Mn to Enhance Rural and Urban Credit Channels

The funding will expand Avanti's loan book, enhance its deep-tech platform, innovate frictionless credit solutions, and strengthen channels in rural and urban markets for inclusive financial services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

How to Master the Art of Delegation — Lessons From Andrew Carnegie's Legacy

Here's what Andrew Carnegie can teach today's entrepreneurs about leadership, teamwork and effective delegation.

By Chris Kille
Business News

Alexis Ohanian Says This Is His Best Investment So Far: $10,000 Turned Into More Than $17 Million

Ohanian has backed 40 unicorns, but one investment stands out the most.

By Erin Davis