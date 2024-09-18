Get All Access for $5/mo

Accel and Beenext Back Data Intelligence Platform e6data with USD 10 Mn Series A to Drive Data Platform Innovation The California-and Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the funds to enhance its research and development (R&D) efforts, expand client onboarding, and scale its hiring.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

e6data Team

Data intelligence platform e6data announced that it has secured USD 10 million in a Series A funding round, led by Accel with participation from Beenext.

The California-and Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the funds to enhance its research and development (R&D) efforts, expand client onboarding, and scale its hiring.

Founded in 2021 by Vishnu Vasanth, e6data claims to have developed a compute engine designed to optimise ROI on existing infrastructures, eliminating the need for data movement, application migration, or downtime. This seamless adoption process makes e6data an attractive option for enterprises looking to enhance their data intelligence capabilities without ecosystem lock-in.

The company is expanding its design partner program, offering managed services with full production support and professional services to address the most complex use cases. Its platform leverages deep expertise from over 100 large-scale data platforms, with a team consisting of experts from tech experts like Microsoft, ThoughtWorks, IBM, Cisco, and SAP.

Vishnu Vasanth, Co-founder and CEO, said, "This rapid increase has made data intelligence platforms the second largest IT spending category—behind only cloud spend for operational systems and application infrastructure. It's fueling the meteoric rise of data warehouse and data lakehouse companies such as Snowflake and Databricks and the rapid growth of corresponding offerings from AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud."

"Legitimate ROI concerns stand in the way of enterprises realising the full potential of data and AI. Moreover, organisations cannot freely move lakehouse table formats, data catalogs, compute providers, and cloud providers without adverse price-performance impacts, the need for data movement, and cumbersome application migrations. We aim to address this through our work at e6data," added Vasanth.

The startup claims to have a team strength of over 60 and has signed up publicly listed Fortune 500 enterprises as well as unlisted unicorns and decacorns as customers.

Shekhar Kirani, Partner at Accel, stated, "With GenAI, enterprises are seeing a surge in analytics use cases. Over the next few years, we expect every individual in an organisation to be a power data consumer, implying a higher load on analytics and compute infrastructure. We believe e6data is primed to leverage and accelerate this movement."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Started in a High School Locker Room Hit Multimillion-Dollar Revenue — and Taylor Swift Is a Fan: 'Invest in Yourself'

Elena Bonvicini, now 25, was inspired to start her side hustle during a 2016 visit to her grandparents in Wisconsin.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

Semiconductor companies partner with academia to bridge skills gap

The semiconductor industry in India is expected to face a shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals across various verticals, including research and development (R&D), manufacturing, design, and advanced packaging, by 2027, according to a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship

By Ayushman Baruah
Leadership

9 Strategies to Recruiting Better Salespeople

It's not impossible to find great salespeople if you know where -- and how -- to look.

By Jeff Shavitz
Finance

The Transformative Impact of Digitalization on MSME Financing and Access to Credit

Although only 12 per cent of India's 64 million MSMEs are digitally mature, the shift to a cashless and paperless ecosystem brings transparency and ease to credit availability.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Leadership

This Conversation Hack Made Me a Millionaire — Here's How It Works

I've turned countless encounters into winning opportunities. Follow this advice to do the same.

By Clinton Sparks