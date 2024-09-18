The California-and Bengaluru-based startup plans to use the funds to enhance its research and development (R&D) efforts, expand client onboarding, and scale its hiring.

Data intelligence platform e6data announced that it has secured USD 10 million in a Series A funding round, led by Accel with participation from Beenext.

Founded in 2021 by Vishnu Vasanth, e6data claims to have developed a compute engine designed to optimise ROI on existing infrastructures, eliminating the need for data movement, application migration, or downtime. This seamless adoption process makes e6data an attractive option for enterprises looking to enhance their data intelligence capabilities without ecosystem lock-in.

The company is expanding its design partner program, offering managed services with full production support and professional services to address the most complex use cases. Its platform leverages deep expertise from over 100 large-scale data platforms, with a team consisting of experts from tech experts like Microsoft, ThoughtWorks, IBM, Cisco, and SAP.

Vishnu Vasanth, Co-founder and CEO, said, "This rapid increase has made data intelligence platforms the second largest IT spending category—behind only cloud spend for operational systems and application infrastructure. It's fueling the meteoric rise of data warehouse and data lakehouse companies such as Snowflake and Databricks and the rapid growth of corresponding offerings from AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud."

"Legitimate ROI concerns stand in the way of enterprises realising the full potential of data and AI. Moreover, organisations cannot freely move lakehouse table formats, data catalogs, compute providers, and cloud providers without adverse price-performance impacts, the need for data movement, and cumbersome application migrations. We aim to address this through our work at e6data," added Vasanth.

The startup claims to have a team strength of over 60 and has signed up publicly listed Fortune 500 enterprises as well as unlisted unicorns and decacorns as customers.

Shekhar Kirani, Partner at Accel, stated, "With GenAI, enterprises are seeing a surge in analytics use cases. Over the next few years, we expect every individual in an organisation to be a power data consumer, implying a higher load on analytics and compute infrastructure. We believe e6data is primed to leverage and accelerate this movement."