Actor Kajal Aggarwal Steps Into The World Of Home Decore With Kateeka

By collaborating with the licensing business Swag, Aggarwal hopes to realize her interior design concepts under the Kateeka brand. Her goal is to create high-end home lifestyle products that appeal to both contemporary homeowners and those who appreciate history.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani and actor Kajal Aggarwal introduced their brand licensing initiatives at HGH India. By collaborating with the licensing business Swag, Aggarwal hopes to realize her interior design concepts under the Kateeka brand. Her Brand Licensing Program aims to combine contemporary design sensibility with traditional artistry. Her goal is to create high-end home lifestyle products that appeal to both contemporary homeowners and those who appreciate history.

Aggarwal shared, "At this stage in my life, focusing on Home Lifestyle categories comes naturally." I am deeply passionate about the vibe and design aesthetics that shape our homes. I am looking forward to bringing my home design ideas to fruition through my brand and am excited to meet and engage with industry leaders at HGH India to explore potential collaborations."

During our interaction we also asked Aggarwal about the designers she would entrust to bring her vision to life, "We are doing this in partnership with swag fashions. They are market leaders when it comes to creating brands, creating superior aesthetics, and creating value added products. Of course we are looking at tying up and collaborating and partnering with manufacturers of the same standard. And of course, I will be personally overlooking the products to ensure that, like I said, they are rooted as well as they are extremely contemporary."

Additionally, HGH India made it possible for Ratnani to begin his kitchenware adventure by strategically partnering with Swag. This project represents his entry into the cookware industry. "I wanted to translate my global experiences into products that offer a chic, international aesthetic and resonate with Indian households," he stated. His Brand Licensing Program seeks to reinvent kitchenware by utilizing his knowledge of crucial ingredients to motivate food enthusiasts all around the country.