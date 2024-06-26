The Adani Group is gearing up for a significant expansion in FY25, with plans to invest INR 1.3 trillion across its diverse portfolio with side plans to raise $3 billion in equity.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Adani Group is gearing up for a significant expansion in FY25, with plans to invest INR 1.3 trillion across its diverse portfolio. To fuel these ambitious projects, the group aims to raise up to $3 billion in equity this financial year. This strategic move underscores Adani's commitment to scaling up its operations and driving growth across its various sectors.

Adani Group's chief financial officer, Jugeshinder Singh, talking to Business Standard, opened up about the upcoming investment of INR 34,000 crore across the company's portfolio. Adani Green Energy is reported to be the front-runner to expand its facilities in Gujarat's Khavda.

In addition, the group intends to refinance $3-4 billion of its debt in FY25 and secure an additional $1 billion through various debt instruments. Both Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions have already secured shareholder approval to proceed with selling shares to investors.

The group's companies generated INR 82,000 crore in cash flows for FY24, with these funds playing a crucial role in financing future projects. "Most investments will focus on the airport and green energy sectors," Singh noted.

The group aims to pour $100 billion into the energy transition and infrastructure sectors over the next decade, with plans to debut an initial public offering (IPO) for its airport division by FY28, according to Singh via BS. This airport business is presently a part of Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship entity.

Singh disclosed that the group's portfolio investment was now largely via funds from operations with limited third-party capital requirements. "Several of our assets will be commissioned this year, including the Navi Mumbai airport project," he continued. "Every target mentioned by the chairman, Gautam Adani, regarding investment is on track, and every penny is accounted for."

Singh mentioned that almost 90 percent of Adani group businesses fall under various regulatory bodies like the Maritime Board and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, along with external auditors, ensuring transparent and robust operations. The group is generating $7 billion in free cash flow annually, Singh stated.