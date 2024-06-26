Get All Access for $5/mo

Adani Group to Invest INR 1.3 Trillion in FY25; Plans to Invest $100 Billion in Next 10 Years The Adani Group is gearing up for a significant expansion in FY25, with plans to invest INR 1.3 trillion across its diverse portfolio with side plans to raise $3 billion in equity.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adani Group on X

The Adani Group is gearing up for a significant expansion in FY25, with plans to invest INR 1.3 trillion across its diverse portfolio. To fuel these ambitious projects, the group aims to raise up to $3 billion in equity this financial year. This strategic move underscores Adani's commitment to scaling up its operations and driving growth across its various sectors.

Adani Group's chief financial officer, Jugeshinder Singh, talking to Business Standard, opened up about the upcoming investment of INR 34,000 crore across the company's portfolio. Adani Green Energy is reported to be the front-runner to expand its facilities in Gujarat's Khavda.

In addition, the group intends to refinance $3-4 billion of its debt in FY25 and secure an additional $1 billion through various debt instruments. Both Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions have already secured shareholder approval to proceed with selling shares to investors.

The group's companies generated INR 82,000 crore in cash flows for FY24, with these funds playing a crucial role in financing future projects. "Most investments will focus on the airport and green energy sectors," Singh noted.

The group aims to pour $100 billion into the energy transition and infrastructure sectors over the next decade, with plans to debut an initial public offering (IPO) for its airport division by FY28, according to Singh via BS. This airport business is presently a part of Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship entity.

Singh disclosed that the group's portfolio investment was now largely via funds from operations with limited third-party capital requirements. "Several of our assets will be commissioned this year, including the Navi Mumbai airport project," he continued. "Every target mentioned by the chairman, Gautam Adani, regarding investment is on track, and every penny is accounted for."

Singh mentioned that almost 90 percent of Adani group businesses fall under various regulatory bodies like the Maritime Board and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, along with external auditors, ensuring transparent and robust operations. The group is generating $7 billion in free cash flow annually, Singh stated.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Grew Her Side Hustle Sales From $0 to Over $6 Million in Just 6 Months — and an 'Old-School' Mindset Helped Her Do It

Cynthia Sakai, designer and founder of the luxury personal care company evolvetogether, felt compelled to help people during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Living

How Adopting a 'Miracle Mentality' Can Transform Your Life

On this episode of 'The Jeff Fenster Show,' Tim Storey shares his insights on the role of mentors, the importance of humility, and the keys to achieving success.

By Jeff Fenster
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

This Airline Is Now Ranked Best in the World, According to a New Report

Skytrax released its ranking of the world's best airlines for 2024.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

Akshay Dhoot's AI-Blockchain Firm DigiLion Launches World's Fastest Blockchain With Graavity

Graavity's transaction speed makes it ideal for applications demanding real-time processing and rapid deployment

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Google New Gemini AI May Soon Power User To Customize Chatbots Based on Celebrities

The papers state that users can personalize these character-focused chatbots by drawing inspiration from their imaginations or by modeling them after famous people.

By Entrepreneur Staff