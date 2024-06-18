Get All Access for $5/mo

AI App 'PadhAI' Clears UPSC Exam; Scores 170 out of 200 in Prelims-2024 This places PadhAI among the top 10 scorers nationally and possibly even in the first position, far surpassing the typical qualifying score, which usually gains below 100

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

PadhAI, an AI-powered educational startup, recently stunned the industry by scoring over 170 out of 200 marks in the UPSC preliminary exams 2024. Even more impressively, it completed the test in just seven minutes—one of the hardest exams of Indian services. This places PadhAI among the top 10 scorers nationally and possibly even in the first position, far surpassing the typical qualifying score, which usually gains below 100.

"This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams. We believe that while our event is the first of its kind, such events will become commonplace in a few years as educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and accurately with AI," said Karttikeya Mangalam, CEO of PadhAI.

As of now, the application is available on the Google Play Store with numerous features such as multiple-choice questions, a real-time AI chatbot for assistance, and personalized guidance to help users navigate their studies. Additionally, it offers quizzes, daily updates on current affairs, engaging UPSC-related games, and concise news summaries. Users can also benefit from a smart search function for previous year questions (PYQ), interactive answer explanations, doubt clarification, and summaries of key books.

Additionally, PadhAI aims to compete with global LLM models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and MetaAI.

"ChatGPT or Gemini most likely would not choose to skip any question like PadhAI does. One of the key features of PadhAI is that, like a good teacher, it would rather say it doesn't know the answer and will get back to you instead of misguiding you," explained Mangalam.

This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone in the Indian EdTech industry, promising a future where AI-driven education tools become an integral part of learning and exam preparation for a wider audience.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Why India Inc's Revenue Growth Is Estimated To Slow Down In Q1FY25

Credit rating agency, ICRA, expects the sequential revenue growth for Indian corporate to slow down in Q1 FY2025. However, the operating profit margin (OPM) will remain steady in the range of 15-18 per cent, despite the expected tapering in revenue growth

By Shrabona Ghosh
Social Media

Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema

Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.

By Arundhuti Banerjee
News and Trends

Zomato in Talks to Acquire Patym's Vertical Business Worth INR 1,600 Crore

Zomato reports talks to acquire Paytm movies and Paytm insider verticals worth INR 1,600 - 1,750 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Does Disney Owe You Money? How to Claim a Part of the $9.5 Million 'Dream Key' Settlement

Over 100,000 Disney customers could get a payment.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

I Recently Rebranded My Entire Company — Here are 12 Strategies I Learned to Take My Brand to the Next Level

Rebrands represent an incredible opportunity for growing brands to ensure their visual identity and overall brand experience accurately reflect their values and positioning.

By Sarah Parks