You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PadhAI, an AI-powered educational startup, recently stunned the industry by scoring over 170 out of 200 marks in the UPSC preliminary exams 2024. Even more impressively, it completed the test in just seven minutes—one of the hardest exams of Indian services. This places PadhAI among the top 10 scorers nationally and possibly even in the first position, far surpassing the typical qualifying score, which usually gains below 100.

"This is the highest score achieved in the last 10 years of UPSC exams. We believe that while our event is the first of its kind, such events will become commonplace in a few years as educational institutions race to solve papers quickly and accurately with AI," said Karttikeya Mangalam, CEO of PadhAI.

As of now, the application is available on the Google Play Store with numerous features such as multiple-choice questions, a real-time AI chatbot for assistance, and personalized guidance to help users navigate their studies. Additionally, it offers quizzes, daily updates on current affairs, engaging UPSC-related games, and concise news summaries. Users can also benefit from a smart search function for previous year questions (PYQ), interactive answer explanations, doubt clarification, and summaries of key books.

Additionally, PadhAI aims to compete with global LLM models like ChatGPT, Gemini, and MetaAI.

"ChatGPT or Gemini most likely would not choose to skip any question like PadhAI does. One of the key features of PadhAI is that, like a good teacher, it would rather say it doesn't know the answer and will get back to you instead of misguiding you," explained Mangalam.

This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone in the Indian EdTech industry, promising a future where AI-driven education tools become an integral part of learning and exam preparation for a wider audience.