Generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Ema has announced the raising of USD 25 million led by Accel, Section 32 and Prosus Ventures. Wipro Ventures, Venture Highway, AME Cloud Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Maum Group and Firebolt Ventures also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the funds for R&D, to create new products and improve its current line of offers. A portion of the funds will also be used to establish the company's go-to-market strategy.

Surojit Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Ema, said, "Our mission is to transform enterprises and empower every employee to work faster with the help of simple-to-activate, accurate and trustworthy AI employees. We are delighted to emerge from stealth with the support of blue-chip institutional investors, renowned angels, multiple happy customers and an incredible talent pool of machine learning engineers. We are just starting out on a journey that will change how humans and synthetic intelligence interact to build a more collaborative, productive and fulfilling workplace."

Founded in 2023 by Surojit Chatterjee, Souvik Sen and Swati Trehan, Ema (Enterprise Machine Assistant) is a next-generation technology startup focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform enterprises.

In order to prevent hallucinations and preserve accuracy, Ema uses over thirty major public language models, such as GPT 4, GPT-3.5-turbo, Claude 2.1, Gemini, Mistral-S, and Llama2, in addition to smaller internal language models.

The startup has introduced Universal AI Employee, an AI solution for workplaces that can handle complex tasks across domains to increase productivity and tech adoption.

The solution is made to replicate the functions of a human worker; it can carry out activities including conversing, understanding context, receiving ongoing human input, thinking, making decisions, and working with workers on challenging assignments.

Subrata Mitra, partner at Accel, said, "GenAI has the potential to unlock unprecedented efficiency in enterprises, which CXOs globally have very well recognised. To actually enable it at scale will require seamless collaboration between human and AI employees. At Ema, we automate complex Enterprise tasks with simple conversations."

Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments, India at Prosus Ventures said, "Ema is leading the next frontier of Generative AI for enterprises with a vision to drive efficiency across all business areas. This will lead to enterprise-wide productivity gains."

"Ema is a world-class team of product and technology experts democratising access to GenAI technology for businesses of any size. With a laser focus on delivering enterprise-class compliance and exceptional privacy and security features, they can seamlessly integrate into any business and deliver results," added Andy Harrison, CEO and General Partner of S32.