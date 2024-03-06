AI Startup Ema Raises USD 25 Mn Led by Accel, Section 32 and Prosus Ventures The startup aims to deploy the funds for R&D, to create new products and improve its current line of offers. A portion of the funds will also be used to establish the company's go-to-market strategy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Swati Trehan, Surojit Chatterjee and Souvik Sen, Founding Team, Ema

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Ema has announced the raising of USD 25 million led by Accel, Section 32 and Prosus Ventures. Wipro Ventures, Venture Highway, AME Cloud Ventures, Frontier Ventures, Maum Group and Firebolt Ventures also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the funds for R&D, to create new products and improve its current line of offers. A portion of the funds will also be used to establish the company's go-to-market strategy.

Surojit Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Ema, said, "Our mission is to transform enterprises and empower every employee to work faster with the help of simple-to-activate, accurate and trustworthy AI employees. We are delighted to emerge from stealth with the support of blue-chip institutional investors, renowned angels, multiple happy customers and an incredible talent pool of machine learning engineers. We are just starting out on a journey that will change how humans and synthetic intelligence interact to build a more collaborative, productive and fulfilling workplace."

Founded in 2023 by Surojit Chatterjee, Souvik Sen and Swati Trehan, Ema (Enterprise Machine Assistant) is a next-generation technology startup focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform enterprises.

In order to prevent hallucinations and preserve accuracy, Ema uses over thirty major public language models, such as GPT 4, GPT-3.5-turbo, Claude 2.1, Gemini, Mistral-S, and Llama2, in addition to smaller internal language models.

The startup has introduced Universal AI Employee, an AI solution for workplaces that can handle complex tasks across domains to increase productivity and tech adoption.

The solution is made to replicate the functions of a human worker; it can carry out activities including conversing, understanding context, receiving ongoing human input, thinking, making decisions, and working with workers on challenging assignments.

Subrata Mitra, partner at Accel, said, "GenAI has the potential to unlock unprecedented efficiency in enterprises, which CXOs globally have very well recognised. To actually enable it at scale will require seamless collaboration between human and AI employees. At Ema, we automate complex Enterprise tasks with simple conversations."

Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments, India at Prosus Ventures said, "Ema is leading the next frontier of Generative AI for enterprises with a vision to drive efficiency across all business areas. This will lead to enterprise-wide productivity gains."

"Ema is a world-class team of product and technology experts democratising access to GenAI technology for businesses of any size. With a laser focus on delivering enterprise-class compliance and exceptional privacy and security features, they can seamlessly integrate into any business and deliver results," added Andy Harrison, CEO and General Partner of S32.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends AI Startups Ema Accel Section 32 Prosus Ventures

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

This Looming Regulatory Change Is Endangering Your Entrepreneurial Livelihood. Here's What You Can Do About It.

Time is ticking for franchise owners and independent contractors. Learn why immediate action is crucial to protect your business from regulatory changes that threaten your operational freedom and economic stability.

By Kim Kavin
Business News

'Highway Robbery': Burger Chain Slammed for 'Out of Control' Prices Amid Inflation

A Five Guys receipt is going viral on social media.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

7 Common But Ineffective Business Strategies You Need to Be Aware of

Because strategy centers on making choices, every business has a strategy. Here are seven common but ineffective strategies — and how to make better choices.

By Katie Burkhart
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

JPMorgan Says Its AI Cash Flow Software Cut Human Work By Almost 90%

The company has roughly 2,500 clients using the AI-backed tool — and it could soon charge for the service based on its success.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

At 23, She Started a Side Hustle for 'Quick Money.' Now the Business Brings in More Than $1 Million a Month — and Boasts Celebrity Fans.

Katherine Watercutter, now founder and CEO of activewear brand Gold Hinge, was working as a sales representative in Indiana when she decided to earn some extra cash.

By Amanda Breen