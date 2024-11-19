Artificial Technology (AI) is one of the most talked about topics currently and decision-makers from big corporations are often asked about leveraging AI and its costs.

"AI is moving at such a rapid pace and the productivity that it is bringing is incredibly powerful," said Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman of Wipro at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024.

One of the biggest pioneers of the Indian technology industry and Founder of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji retired as Executive Chairman in 2019, handing over the reins to the second generation Rishad Premji.

Artificial Technology (AI) is one of the most talked about topics currently and decision-makers from big corporations are often asked about leveraging AI and its costs.

"How do we take people along? There are going to be jobs that disappear," said Premji, insisting that corporations now have a role in adopting AI safely by eliminating bias, and from an enterprise perspective this has become extremely crucial.

The ability to connect the dots, solve problems, critical thinking, the ability to communicate, and empathize is going to be more and more important, according to Premji.

On the topic of businesses shifting focus toward India Premji said that he noticed subtle changes over the COVID years and businesses started to come to India not because as an outsourcing destination but because of the talent.

"They are shifting decisions and actioning to India and it has become easier to be relevant on the global stage in this era," said Premji.

Speaking about the government's role in creating the framework for new technologies such as AI, Premji said that it is interesting to see the newer regulations around AI along with the support available to industry skilling.

"Working with universities, curating courses that are relevant and day one ready in the context of what the industry needs," said Premji.

"I'm very hopeful, I find the policies that are coming in positive. I'm more excited about the applicability of AI. It also creates a huge amount of opportunities. The more you unleash, the more you create and will create a large number of jobs," said Premji.

"The benefits trickle down to the last man. We are sitting on tremendous amounts of data in this country, if we can leverage it, it is an opportunity," added Premji.