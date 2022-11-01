Amazon India To Delist Online Seller Appario Retail

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

E-commerce giant Amazon and its joint venture partner Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth has announced the delisting of online seller Appario Retail from Amazon's online marketplace in the country. The decision comes six months after Cloudtail India, which was formerly a joint venture between the e-commerce behemoth and Catamaran Ventures, shut shop.

"Amazon and India's Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP have agreed to renew their joint venture, Frontizo Business Services Private Ltd. The partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on Amazon.in and Amazon.in/business within the next 12 months," said the companies in a joint statement.

The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence," the statement added.

According to news reports, in April, India's antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India, raided the offices of Cloudtail and Appario over accusations of having violated competition laws. The reports stated that about 35 of Amazon's more than 400,000 sellers accounted for around two-thirds of its online sales in India in 2019. Appario and Cloudtail accounted for 35 per cent of the platform's sales revenue at that time

As per a recent report by research firm Bernstein, it is said that the biggest challenge for Amazon in India continues to be regulatory headwinds. The report further added that despite investing more than $6.5 billion in the country over the past nine years, Amazon's India business report card is decidedly mixed.

In August that multiple new sellers firms have taken over Cloudtail's business on Amazon, and they all have a common link, they are all run by former executives of Cloudtail and Appario, as per an ET report.