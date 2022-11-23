Amazon Receives Notice From Labour Ministry On Layoffs In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The labour ministry has sent an official notice to the e-commerce giant Amazon, following a complaint by employee union nascent information technology employees senate (NITES) regarding the layoffs by Amazon in India.

As per reports, A Anjanappa, the deputy chief labour commissioner, has summoned the company regarding the voluntary separation program (VSP). As a part of this, Amazon's public policy manager Smitha Sharma has been notified to attend the hearing on November 23.

"This communication is to inform you that Amazon is implementing a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) which is temporarily available to eligible employees within Amazon's AET organization. Pursuant to the VSP eligible employees will have the opportunity to resign voluntarily from employment in exchange for the VSP benefits described below. Application Forms to participate in the VSP must be submitted via smart forms between November 16, 2022, and no later than 6:30 am India Standard Time on November 30, 2022 (Election Period)," stated the VSP document shared by the company.

Smitha Sharma received the notice from the labour ministry in which it is stated that, "You are requested to attend this office with all relevant records in the matter either personally or through an authorized representative on the aforesaid date and time without fail."

Asserting the disagreement with Amazon's VSP, NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja, in a news report was quoted as saying, "Amazon employees who have served for at least a year of continuous service cannot be laid-off unless served a notice three months in advance and prior permission from the appropriate government. The company needs to submit an application to the authorities along with the reasons for such layoffs. Then the appropriate government authorities will decide whether the layoffs can be permitted or not after hearing both the parties."

He also added that, "We are highly thankful to the Ministry of Labour and Employment for the prompt action initiated to safeguard the interests of Amazon employees."

According to earlier reports, Amazon had said that the current layoffs were part of the annual operating planning review process. To validate this, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had also announced that the Amazon layoffs will be extended.