Amazon Layoffs Will Extend To Next Year, Says Andy Jassy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The chief executive officer of Amazon Inc, Andy Jassy, on Thursday, said that the mass layoffs that began in Amazon's corporate ranks this week will extend into next.

Andy Jassy Twitter handle

"Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023," said the CEO in a letter to Amazon employees.

"I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we've made during that time and, we've had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic," Jassy wrote in the memo.

While offering a voluntary buyout offer, he also added, "We are working to support those who are affected and trying to help them find new roles on teams that have a need; and in cases where that's not possible, we are offering packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support."

As per recent reports, many corporate giants followed the layoff strategy for the efficient functioning of internal administration. Among others, Facebook parent Meta said last week that it would lay off 11,000 people which is about 13 per cent of its workforce. Also, the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk has also plans to lay off the company's workforce in half this month.