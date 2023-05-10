Amazon Web Services Commits $250,000 To 50 Polkadot Projects

AWS will provide the startups access to USD 5,000 worth of AWS credits which can be utilized with AWS Activate. A product of Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot, a blockchain network, entered the Indian market with Polkadot Now India in April 2022.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Polkadot Now India, the Official Polkadot community in India, announced it was receiving a grant of USD 250,000 from Amazon Web Services to fund 50 projects who wish to build themselves on the blockchain platform. The announcement was made at the Polkadot Now India conference in Bangalore.

The conference saw the likes of Mark Cachia, founder, Scytale Ventures; Bill Laboon, Head of Education and Grants, Web3 Foundation; Dr. Radhakrishna Dasari, Technical Educational Lead, Web3 Foundation; and Gautam Dhameja, Director of Solution Delivery at Parity Technologies,

AWS will provide the startups access to USD 5,000 worth of AWS credits which can be utilized with AWS Activate. A product of Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, Polkadot, a blockchain network, entered the Indian market with Polkadot Now India in April 2022.

"This is a huge testament to our successful collaboration with AWS in strengthening the Indian Web3 ecosystem. By providing the essential infrastructure required to build on Polkadot, this initiative will open a gateway of opportunities for startups to explore, and expedite their journey," said Rishant (Rish) Kumar, Spokesperson for Polkadot Now India and Growth Lead, APAC, KILT Protocol.