Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin To Acquire Sachin Bansal's Chaitanya India According to an official release, the transaction of INR 1,479 crore is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing adjustments

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Twitter

Ananya Birla's microfinance platform rural women entrepreneurs Svatantra Microfin on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chaitanya India Fin Credit, the NBFC-MFI arm of a wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Group, which was co-founded by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal.

According to an official release, the transaction of INR 1,479 crore is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and customary closing adjustments.

As per the company, the acquisition, once completed, will make Svatantra the second-largest microfinance company in India with a reach of more than 3.6 million active customers through 1,517 branches across 20 states and a combined AUM of INR 12,409 crore as on March 31, 2023.

"The proposed acquisition will propel Svatantra to a significant leadership position. The combined entity will command a substantial reach, enabling the delivery of a diverse array of financial services to our clients across a geographically diverse portfolio," said Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Svatantra in a statement.

As per the company, the acquisition, once completed, will make Svatantra the second-largest microfinance company in India with a reach of more than 3.6 million active customers through 1,517 branches across 20 states and a combined AUM of INR 12,409 crore as on March 31, 2023.

"We are committed to being a responsible lender, and I believe our synergistic strengths and shared ethos will accelerate our ongoing journey to create a unique, valuable and impactful financial services entity," added Birla.

Incorporated in 2012, Svatantra offers microcredit at affordable rates to rural women who are entrepreneurs themselves

"This transaction is in line with our strategic plan to focus on our digital-first businesses, as we continue our digital-first financial services through the Navi Group," said Bansal in the statement.

Chaitanya, founded in 2009, was acquired by Bansal in October 2019 (along with its parent entity, now called Navi Finserv Limited) for about INR 150 crore. It focuses on servicing rural India digitally with support from its parent company Navi and making credit accessible to all of rural India.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Acquisitions News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

5 Innovative Ways for Entrepreneurs to Raise Capital in Today's Market

Entrepreneurs are facing a rapidly evolving market that requires them to adapt quickly. Discover how these trailblazers are raising funds and learn how you can do the same.

By Ken Wisnefski
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Business News

YouTube Star MrBeast Faces $100 Million Lawsuit from Virtual Dining Concepts Over Burger Ghost Kitchen

The lawsuit claims that Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, harmed VDC's reputation, broke agreements, and negatively impacted suppliers, vendors, and customers, leading to "enormous financial harm."

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

3 Simple Ways to Create Loyal Customers with Subscription Data

Fostering loyal customers can be as simple as analyzing your subscription data.

By Gabriella Tegen
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta