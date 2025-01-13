Andhra Pradesh Lands INR 14,000 Cr Deal for SiC Chip Facility

Indichip and YMTL's INR 14,000 crore venture in Andhra Pradesh will produce Silicon Carbide chips, vital for EVs and renewable energy, with robust state support at Orvakal industrial hub.

Indichip Semiconductors Ltd, in collaboration with Japan's Yitoa Micro Technology (YMTL), has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up India's first private semiconductor manufacturing facility.

The venture, valued at INR 14,000 crore, will focus on producing Silicon Carbide (SiC) chips, critical for energy-efficient technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy solutions, as per the Press Trust of India reports.

The facility will be located at the Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool, with the state pledging land, infrastructure, and ecosystem support to ensure the project's success.

"The new SiC fab facility will begin with a production capacity of 10,000 wafers per month, ramping up to 50,000 wafers per month within two to three years. This strategic investment is aligned with India's Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision and addresses the growing global demand for energy-efficient technologies, electric vehicles, and renewable energy solutions," stated the official press release.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Industries Minister TG Bharat. "This investment showcases Andhra Pradesh's ability to attract cutting-edge industries through innovative policies and robust infrastructure," Lokesh emphasised.

By advancing India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, this project marks a significant step toward self-reliance in critical technology sectors and bolsters the country's position in the global chip market.