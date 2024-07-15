Get All Access for $5/mo

Anicut Capital Closes INR 300 Cr Equity Continuum Fund for IPO-Ready Companies The fund will invest in a carefully curated list of 5–6 companies that have demonstrated significant scalability, profitability, and IPO readiness.

Ashvin Chaddha, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Anicut Capital

Multi-asset alternative investment firm Anicut Capital announced that it has closed its maiden late-stage Equity Continuum fund at INR 300 crore. This fund, designed to support high-potential companies preparing for IPOs within the next 2–4 years, pushes Anicut Capital's total assets under management (AUM) beyond INR 3,000 crore.

As per the official release, the fund will invest in a carefully curated list of 5–6 companies that have demonstrated significant scalability, profitability, and IPO readiness. These companies, selected from within the Anicut ecosystem, have had long-standing relationships with Anicut Capital, spanning over five years.

"We are excited about the successful closure of the INR 300 crore Anicut Equity Continuum Fund (INR 200 crore + INR 100 crore green-shoe option) and the strong investor interest it has attracted. The swift closure within eight weeks, bolstered by a substantial INR 60 crore investment from HDFC AMC, underscores strong investor confidence," said Ashvin Chaddha, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Anicut Capital.

In addition to the Equity Continuum Fund, Anicut Capital is raising its third credit fund, targeting a corpus of INR 1,200–1,500 crore, with INR 400 crore already deployed across seven deals. This fund aims to support high-potential opportunities in the SME space, marking a total private credit deployment of INR 3,200 crore since inception.

"Expanding on private credit and early-stage innovation, we've launched three active fund structures in GIFT City and demonstrated strong investment execution with USD 100 million deployed in the first half of 2024," said IAS Balamurugan, Managing Partner and Co-founder.
