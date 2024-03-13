⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Animoca Brands and KACST Join Hands to Launch Web3 Hub in Saudi Arabia They will also lead joint research in Web3, blockchain, gaming, AI, and the metaverse; get into partnerships with local universities to educate youth in the same; and develop immersive experience labs that showcase the latest in gaming, technology, and digital innovation

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a gaming software and venture capital company, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to strategically drive the advancement of the Web3 ecosystem and gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration will also see the two establish a physical Web3 Hub located in Riyadh to incubate Web 3 startups and blockchain technologies native to the region.

"Joining forces with KACST to establish the Web3 Hub and grow the Web3 and gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal step for us and the region. This strategic partnership aligns with Animoca Brands' overall vision of advancing adoption and development in the Web3 space," said Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman, Animoca Brands.

They will also lead joint research in Web3, blockchain, gaming, AI, and the metaverse; get into partnerships with local universities to educate youth in the same; and develop immersive experience labs that showcase the latest in gaming, technology, and digital innovation. Additionally, Animoca Brands will provide its tokenomics and Web3 economic consultancy services to projects and companies in KSA.

Furthermore, KSA will also provide office space to support the physical infrastructure needs of startups within the Web3 and gaming ecosystem.

"We are excited to join forces with Animoca Brands in building national capabilities for gaming, immersive experiences, and Web3 technologies. We seek to transform blockchain and digital innovation development by establishing the Web3 Hub and growing the Web3 ecosystem in Saudi Arabia," said Dr. Mariam Nouh, VP of Economies of the Future, KACST.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Chili's Customer Goes Viral After Claiming 3-Item Meal Is Cheaper Than McDonald's

A TikTok blaming "price gouging" has reached over 1.2 million views.

By Emily Rella
Fundraising

99% of Investor Pitches End in Failure. Here's How to Make Sure You're Part of the 1% That Succeed.

If you can't get investors to bite on your business, it may be because of one of these seven issues. Here's what they are and how you can avoid them.

By Hilt Tatum IV
News and Trends

The Digital Driver: Rukhsar Kazi, Founder and CEO, Our Quotient

A key milestone of hers is when they built Our Quotient's first workspace and created their own social media calendar, "we sold 100+ copies within 25 days of launch and still get requests"

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

When Her Department Was Suddenly Sold, She Decided to Build Her Own Business — And the Customers Followed. Here's Her Advice for Making Things Happen for Yourself.

Livia Anne Guarnieri, founder of TROIKA360, details her unexpected entrepreneurial journey and the power of finding your niche in business.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

First Edition of Startup Mahakumbh to Take Place on March 18-20

The summit will be a first-of-its-kind event to bring together India's entire startup ecosystem including startups, investors, incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders from various sectors

By Entrepreneur Staff