Apple Inc in India is planning to focus on retail stores to shore up revenue this year as it raised the sales target of the franchisee-owned exclusive retail stores in India by up to 100%. According to an ET report, the company has started offering discounts online and also at two company-owned stores in India.

Apple has rolled out a 'student' offer in its company-owned stores which includes a discount and freebies on Mac computer and iPad tablets whereby the total deal value is steeper than what is available in the franchise-based Apple Premium Reseller stores, the executives told ET.

Reportedly, the sales targets for its premium reseller stores have almost doubled on a year-on-year basis. There are 200-plus such stores in the country. It further added that the company that had increased the sales target for its Premium Reseller stores in the last has done so in the current quarter as well. For some, it is almost doubled on a year-on-year basis. There are 200-plus such stores in the country.

Counterpoint Research, a global technology market research firm, said that Apple is on target to sell around nine million iPhones in India this calendar year, as compared to six million in 2022. Apple's revenue grew 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in India in 2022, according to the ET report.