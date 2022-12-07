Apple To Design Made In America Chips, Says Tim Cook

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, on Wednesday, confirmed that reducing the reliance on Asia-based manufacturing, Apple Inc will now be building chips in the US.

"Apple silicon unlocks a new level of performance for our users. And soon, many of these chips can be stamped Made in America," Tim Cook announced via Twitter. He also penned that Apple will expand its relationship with TSMC which already produces chips for the iPhone maker. The plant, scheduled to be operational in 2024, will make a more advanced chip than initially announced.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. According to available data, it is said to be the world's most valuable semiconductor company, the world's largest independent semiconductor foundry and one of Taiwan's largest companies.

Commemorating the giant expansion of the Taiwanese semiconductor plant, Cook wrote, "The opening of TMSC's plant in Arizona marks a new era of advanced manufacturing in the US, and we are proud to become the site's largest customer."

TSMC declared that it is building a second facility in Phoneix by 2026, inflating its investment from $12 billion to $40 billion, with an eventual aim of producing some 600,000microchips a year, according to a Mint report. According to the company's statement, as stated in the report, about 10,000 high-tech jobs will be created once both plants are working.

Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, all major TSMC customers, said they expected their chips to be made in the new Arizona plants, as per the report.